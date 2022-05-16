Six Kiwis set for European Champions Cup rugby final as Ihaia West scores winning try

Māori All Black Ihaia West got a last-gasp match winner as French club joins Leinster in gold medal game.

Māori All Black Ihaia West’s last-gasp match-winning try has catapulted La Rochelle into a second consecutive European Champions Cup final which is set to feature six New Zealanders.

West’s score earned Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle a 20-13 win over French rivals Racing 92 in a semifinal on neutral ground in Lens on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Ihaia West (R), in action against Toulouse’s Antoine Dupont in the 2021 European Champions Cup final, scored a try totake La Rochelle into the 2022 final.

The former Blues and Hurricanes player and fellow Kiwis- – ex-All Blacks Victor Vito and Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Timaru-born French test prop Uini Atonio – will now line up in the May 28 final against Ireland’s Leinster, who have expatriate Kiwis James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park.

La Rochelle lost the French Top 14 and European Cup finals to Toulouse last season. But O'Gara – the former British and Irish Lions and Ireland flyhalf and ex-Crusaders assistant-coach – has guided them back into the Euro final in his first season in charge since taking over as director of rugby from former All Black Jono Gibbes.

David Rogers/Getty Images Former All Black Victor Vito in the 2021 European Champions Cup final.

Vito has a chance of ending his La Rochelle career on a high note. The 36-year-old dual World Cup winner is to retire at the end of the season.

The veteran flanker was in superb form, making 84m against Racing 92 and worked in tandem with man of the match No 8 Grégory Alldritt, who made a game-high 104m off 18 runs and pulled off 13 tackles.

West’s try atoned for his missing three kickable goals earlier in the match.

David Rogers/Getty Images Ihaia West has some goalkicking challenges against Racing 92, but scored the vital try. (File photo).

He was relieved of the goalkicking, but, the 30-year-old stayed on the field and was in the right place to dot down as Racing’s French test wing Teddy Thomas was lured out of position. La Rochelle spread the ball wide, set up a ruck and West scored unopposed in the corner after the fulltime hooter.

Racing paid for their ill-discipline, losing former France hooker Camille Chat to a yellow card in the second half. He was followed to the sinbin by prop Cedate Gomes Sa, who conceded a penalty try for an illegal side entry at a maul.

La Rochelle outside back Jérémy Sinzelle told Midi Olympique it was “super important to me’’ to make the final after missing last year’s through injury, but “the main thing is to win it’’.

”When you don’t win a title, there is always a taste of unfinished business in your season.’’

La Rochelle will have to be at their best, however, to beat four-time European champions Leinster, who lead the United Rugby Championship and qualified for the Champions Cup final by thumping holders Toulouse 40-17 in Dublin with James Lowe grabbing two tries.

The 2022 final will be played at Stade de France near Paris – a five-hour drive from La Rochelle.