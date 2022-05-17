Māori All Blacks to play two matches against Ireland in Hamilton and Wellington

Chiefs score on fulltime to pip Rebels in thrilling Super Rugby Pacific contest in Melbourne.

The Māori All Blacks will play in their biggest fixture since the 2017 Lions tour when hosting Ireland in two matches in Hamilton and Wellington.

New Zealand Rugby announced on Tuesday that Ireland would play two midweek matches against the Māori All Blacks as part of their tour of New Zealand in June and July.

The first match will be in Hamilton on June 29 and the second is in Wellington on July 12.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Māori All Blacks before their 2020 clash against Moana Pasifika.

They will be the most significant the Māori All Blacks have played since hosting the British and Irish Lions in Rotorua in 2017, a match the Lions won 32-10.

Ireland are ranked fourth in the world under coach Andy Farrell, who was an assistant with Warren Gatland’s Lions in 2017, and they are also playing the All Blacks in July in a hotly anticipated test series.

Farrell’s side beat the All Blacks 29-20 in Dublin last November and have won three of their last five meetings since Ireland’s first test win over New Zealand in Chicago in 2016.

The Māori All Blacks and Ireland have only faced one another twice – the first match was in 1888 in Dublin and their last meeting was in Rotorua in 2010.

Ireland will bring an extended squad because of the extra tour matches. Most of their test stars are unlikely to face the Māori team because each match is only days before a test against the All Blacks.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Clayton McMillan will continue coaching the Māori All Blacks.

Māori All Blacks coach Clayton McMillan will name his squad next month and appoint a new captain after Ash Dixon’s move to Japanese rugby.

The Māori played a one-off fixture with Moana Pasifika in 2020 and a two-match series with Fiji in 2019.

They hosted Samoa twice last year, winning 35-10 in Wellington and 38-21 in Auckland, when crowds for both matches were severely limited because of the Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Jonah Lowe on the run for the Māori All Blacks against Samoa in 2021.

“We look forward to welcoming Ireland, their players, management, and fans to Aotearoa, sharing our respective cultures, and celebrating our rich histories through rugby. Our rivalry goes back more than 100 years and that will only add to the occasion. To play the world’s fourth ranked team in a two-match series is an exciting prospect and we expect both games to be huge challenges,” McMillan said in a statement.

“Playing in Aotearoa is always special, and we know we have huge support in both Te Whanganui a Tara and Kirikiriroa. We’re looking forward to spending time in those communities, connecting with the region’s local Iwi, Māori, Māori All Blacks fans and putting out a performance our whānau and fans can be proud of.”

Coach Farrell will lead Ireland on their first tour of New Zealand since 2012.

Peter Morrison/AP Andy Farrell will coach Ireland on their tour of New Zealand.

“The Māori All Blacks will provide a stern test of our squad strength and depth. They are effectively a test match side that have a proud tradition and impressive record of results. This tour is a huge opportunity for the group to develop and test itself against the best in their own backyard. Playing five games against such quality opposition will be of huge benefit to the group as we tour for the first time since 2018,” Farrell said in a statement.

Ireland finished second behind Six Nations champions France in March.

Ireland’s tour of New Zealand

June 29: Māori All Blacks vs Ireland at 7:05pm, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

July 2: All Blacks vs Ireland at 7:05pm, Eden Park, Auckland

July 9: All Blacks vs Ireland at 7:05pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

July 12: Māori All Blacks vs Ireland at 7:05pm, Sky Stadium, Wellington

July 16: All Blacks vs Ireland at 7:05pm, Sky Stadium, Wellington