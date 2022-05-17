All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett is well handed by the Ireland defence at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The All Blacks are seen as “unconvincing” and plagued by uncertainties just over a year from the next Rugby World Cup in France.

New Zealand have slipped to an unfamiliar low of No 3 on the world rankings behind world champions South Africa and a resurgent France, with fourth-placed Ireland nipping at their heels.

Times writer and former England first-five Stuart Barnes is a noted fan of All Blacks rugby, but he paints a gloomy picture for New Zealand fans as the European game gets caught up in the hype of club dominance from French and Irish teams, believing it could spill into the 2023 global tournament.

“The All Blacks have rarely appeared so unconvincing,” Barnes wrote in his latest analysis piece.

“The back row is unbalanced, there’s indecision at inside centre, uncertainty at No 10, and a management that has failed to convince since Ian Foster stepped into the shoes of Steve Hansen.”

Barnes felt the looming tour of New Zealand by Ireland would be a litmus test for both sides and believed there was plenty to gain for the men in green who had rocked the All Blacks in Dublin and Chicago in recent years to break down a few myths.

“Ireland have a three-test tour to the land of the long white cloud. They are well capable of winning one of the tests, perhaps the series,” predicted Barnes in The Times.

“When England won in Wellington in 2003, it gave them the self-belief to conquer the world.”

In Europe’s Champions Cup semifinals, three French clubs and Ireland’s Leinster contested last weekend’s semifinals. Leinster and La Rochelle have been left to battle for the title.

“France and Ireland will scrap out the European final in Marseille. What price the World Cup final on October 28, 2023?” asked Barnes.

He felt the biggest hindrance to that lay in a lop-side draw made so early on historic rankings that was now “a horrendous situation” that had “damaged the competition”.

In explaining this, Barnes wrote: “In France, two of the world’s leading contenders will be out before the semifinal stage. The host country are in pool A with New Zealand, while South Africa and Ireland are both in pool B. At the quarter-final stage, the winners of pool A face the runners-up of pool B and vice-versa – meaning that a maximum of two of the four best sides can reach the semifinals.”

“It is all or nothing for both France and Ireland,” surmised Barnes.

Fifth ranked England were the sleepers in the draw.

“England have a tricky pool, no more than that, which they should negotiate. To win the pool is to meet – given present form – Wales or Fiji in the quarterfinals. Eddie Jones can make the last four with his highest-ranked opposition ranked eighth,” wrote Barnes.

“England will have to knock out one of the heavyweights in the semifinals, as they did in Japan (beating the All Blacks).”