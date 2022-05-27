England star Maro Itoje says he will no longer sing English rugby anthem Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Rugby’s biggest tournament will be held in America in 2031.

Star England lock Maro Itoje says he will no longer sing English rugby anthem Swing Low, Sweet Chariot because of its origins in American slavery.

The song has been a trademark at England matches since 1987 and has echoed around the cauldron of Twickenham stadium, the home of English rugby, at test matches.

However, the song was reviewed by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) in 2020 after the Black Lives Matter movement.

England lock Maro Itoje says he won't sing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.

The RFU chose not to ban the song that has been credited to Wallace Willis, a 19th-century freed slave, but withdrew it from marketing and merchandise while sharing a video explaining its historical context.

Itoje has previously said the anthem made him feel “uncomfortable” and that its background is “complicated”.

The 27-year-old, who was born in London to Nigerian parents, has now said he won’t sing it.

“I’m not going to tell people what they should or shouldn’t do but, personally, I won’t sing this song again,” he told French outlet L’Equipe.

“I sang it before when I was naive and didn’t know its origins but, now knowing the context in the creation of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, it’s not an anthem that I’m going to repeat any more.”

Maro Itoje, singing the English national anthem before playing France in this year's Six Nations.

Itoje has played 56 tests for England (and another six for the British and Irish Lions) since his debut in 2016 and is one of the world’s best locks.

He played a starring role in England’s 19-7 semifinal win against the All Blacks at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.