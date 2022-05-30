Damian McKenzie denied try as Robbie Deans coaches team to fifth Japanese rugby title

Damian McKenzie kicks the ball during the Japan League One rugby final. He was denied a try by a last-ditch Wild Knights tackle.

A try-saving tackle on Suntory Sungoliath’s All Blacks star Damian McKenzie helped the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights win a fifth Japanese rugby title for coach Robbie Deans.

The Wild Knights prevailed 18-12 over Suntory Sungoliath in sweltering conditions in the inaugural Japan Rugby League One final at Japan's National Stadium in Tokyo on Sunday.

The win was the former Wallabies coach and ex-All Black fullback Deans's fifth title since joining the Wild Knights in 2014, matching the five from his time in charge of the Crusaders in Super Rugby.

Deans hailed the Wild Knights’ defence, highlighted by Takuya Yamasawa’s play of the match just before halftime when he knocked the ball from McKenzie's grasp as the All Black was diving for the tryline.

Kenta Harada/Getty Images Kiwi coach Robbie Deans watches his Panasonic Wild Knights team win the Japan League One rugby final.

"Obviously [Sungoliath's] approach was very much to use field position and pressure us, attack the breakdown, try and produce penalties," Deans told the Kyodo News. "They wanted to deny us the ability to strike from their half, and it was effective to a large extent."

Sungoliath had been top qualifiers for the finals, but their Kiwi head coach Milton Haig conceded that the better team won.

"We had a couple of opportunities where we just couldn't quite get our execution right," Haig told Kyodo News. "But again, you've got probably the best defensive side in [Saitama], they rely on their D so much and they're deserved victors."

Kenta Harada/Getty Images Marika Koroibete races away to score for the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights.

Tries to Wallabies star Marika Koroibete and Australian-born Japan test centre Dylan Riley clinched the Wild Knights’ win.

Gold Coast-born Riley was involved in the lead-up to Koroibete's 28th minute try, drawing in two defenders to create the space for the Wallabies wing to score the game's opening five-pointer.

Riley collected one of his own in the 73rd minute to push the Wild Knights out to their six-point winning margin.

Trailing 10-3 at halftime, Suntory were kept in the game by the boot of McKenzie, whose four penalty goals brought his side to within a point of the Wild Knights heading into the last 15 minutes.

The Wild Knights squad included former Chiefs and Taranaki flanker Lachlan Boshier, New Zealand-born ex-Wales test midfielder Hadleigh Parkes and former Hurricanes wing Vince Aso.

Kenta Harada/Getty Images The Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights celebrate with the Japan Rugby League One trophy with coach Robbie Deans at the left of the back row.

Despite some powerful charges from Wallabies midfielder Samu Kerevi, Suntory never threatened the Saitama goal-line again.

Kerevi and Koroibete are set to be involved in Australia's three-test series against England in July.

Suntory’s team also included former Crusaders and Chiefs loose forward Tom Sanders and ex-Blues and Highlanders wing Tevita Li.

Meanwhile, former All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty helped Kubota Spears to finish third after a 23-15 win over Todd Blackadder’s Toshiba Brave Lupus side featuring ex-All Black Seta Taminavalu, former Canterbury halfback Jack Stratton and New Zealand-born Japan test lock Warner Dearns.

But Israel Folau will be playing in the second division next year after the Rob Penney-coached NTT Communications Shining Arcs lost the second leg of their relegation series 33-19 to the Mitsubishi Dynaboars.

Michael Cheika's NEC Green Rockets survived in the top section despite winning just one game all season, edging Honda Heat on points scored across a two-legged promotion play-off where each side won one match.

Additional reporting Stuff