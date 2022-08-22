Wallabies in surprise coaching changes for Springboks challenge

Former Brumbies head coach Laurie Fisher has been added to the Wallabies coaching staff ahead of its upcoming Rugby Championship matches against world champions South Africa.

Rugby Australia announced the “interim assistant” appointment of Fisher and comes two days after defence coach Matt Taylor left his post for “personal reasons" and less than a week after the Wallabies were mauled by Argentina in a record 47-17 loss, letting in seven tries.

The 64-year-old Fisher, who is the current Brumbies forwards coach under Stephen Larkham, will link up with the Wallabies squad in Adelaide ahead of this weekend’s opening test against the Springboks.

“(Laurie) brings a wealth of knowledge and experience which will only benefit our playing group ahead of what are going to be extremely tough test matches in the Rugby Championship.'''' said Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie in RA's statement.

Fisher was head coach of the ACT-based Brumbies for four seasons from 2005 and has also spent time coaching at Munster and Gloucester in Ireland and England.

Fisher said: “I’m excited to join the coaching group at the Wallabies and would like to thank Dave for the opportunity.”

“I’m looking forward to getting on the grass this week and contributing to the success of the group moving forward.”