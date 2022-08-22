Nigel Owens gives Frank Sinatra classic 'My Way' a rugby twist

There’s never a dull moment with Welsh rugby referee Nigel Owens on a off the field.

Colourful referee Nigel Owens has delivered a stirring rendition of the Frank Sinatra classic “My Way”, giving it a rugby twist.

The Welsh are famous for their singing and Owen’s proved he has a good voice with this TMO-inspired rendition.

The refereeing centurion was signing off his final appearance on Radio 5’s Real Life TMO when he burst into song. Here are his clever lyrics.

“And now the end is near and so I face the final curtain,

Each week, on TMO, you state your case, I put the ref shirt on,

I ruled on your disputes, lay down the law but in a kind way,

And I made sure, that in the end, you did it my way,

Yes there were times, I’m sure you could tell,

When your disputes, were pointless hell,

But through it all, when there was doubt,

I heard it all and figured it out,

Let the record show, I’m the TMO and you did it my way

Yes you did it Nigey’s way.

Owens’ effort had his hosts Chris Stark and Scott Mills gushing over his singing performance and they were quick to post it on social media where it has become an instant hit.

“It truly was an honour and privilege to be a small part of your wonderful show

Chris Stark and Scott Mills,” Owens said in reply.

“Thank you so much for having me and the very best for the future my friends. #RealLifeTMO.”

The 51-year-old Owens recently won a fan vote to be named the sport’s greatest referee.

Owens retired at the end of 2020 after a 17-year career. He nominated the 2013 test between the All Blacks and South Africa at Ellis Park in 2013 as the greatest test he refereed. The All Blacks won 38-27, scoring five tries to four.