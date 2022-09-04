Enraged Eben Etzebeth scuffles with Allan Alaalatoa in fiery Springboks v Wallabies test

A tussle between stand-in skippers Eben Etzebeth and Allan Alaalatoa marred the final stages of the Springboks' win over the Wallabies in Sydney.

South African enforcer Eben Etzebeth and Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa escaped scot-free after a “terrifying’’ scuffle near the end of the Springboks’ win in Sydney on Saturday.

A brawl broke out after Makazole Mapimpi scored the Springboks’ fourth try in the 71st minute and then confronted marker Marika Koroibete, who had hit Mapimpi in a controversial tackle in the Wallabies’ earlier win in Adelaide.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Eben Etzebeth of the Springboks and Allan Alaalatoa of the Wallabies scuffle during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Etzebeth and Alaalatoa were standing in as captains after the Wallabies replaced James Slipper and the Springboks spelled Siya Kolisi.

But that did not stop them going toe-to-toe as tempers flared in a clash Stan Sport match commentator Sean Maloney described as “terrifying’’.

Footage of the incident showed that both men appeared to put a hand on their rival’s face during the confrontation as teammates sought to restrain them.

Alaalatoa bunched a fist but did not throw a punch at an enraged Etzebeth as match officials sought to restore order.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images A match official tries to restrain Eben Etzebeth in his tussle with Allan Alaalatoa.

New Zealand referee Ben O’Keeffe sinbinned Mapimpi for sparking the stoush, but no action was taken against Etzebeth and Alaalatoa.

Kolisi said after South Africa’s 24-8 win that “stuff does get heated’’.

“It is an international game and the Rugby Championship is on the line. It got heated in the moment. I’m glad it didn’t get too hectic. It is a little bit disappointing and we don’t want to encourage that kind of behaviour.”