Enraged Eben Etzebeth scuffles with Allan Alaalatoa in fiery Springboks v Wallabies test
South African enforcer Eben Etzebeth and Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa escaped scot-free after a “terrifying’’ scuffle near the end of the Springboks’ win in Sydney on Saturday.
A brawl broke out after Makazole Mapimpi scored the Springboks’ fourth try in the 71st minute and then confronted marker Marika Koroibete, who had hit Mapimpi in a controversial tackle in the Wallabies’ earlier win in Adelaide.
Etzebeth and Alaalatoa were standing in as captains after the Wallabies replaced James Slipper and the Springboks spelled Siya Kolisi.
But that did not stop them going toe-to-toe as tempers flared in a clash Stan Sport match commentator Sean Maloney described as “terrifying’’.
READ MORE:
* Springboks thump Wallabies in Rugby Championship blow
* All Blacks bounce back strongly to punish Argentina 53-3 in Hamilton
* New Zealand Rugby chair Stewart Mitchell says they want Aussies to be strong
* Crisis, what crisis? 'This is not All Black apocalypse' the rugby brains' trust says
Footage of the incident showed that both men appeared to put a hand on their rival’s face during the confrontation as teammates sought to restrain them.
Alaalatoa bunched a fist but did not throw a punch at an enraged Etzebeth as match officials sought to restore order.
New Zealand referee Ben O’Keeffe sinbinned Mapimpi for sparking the stoush, but no action was taken against Etzebeth and Alaalatoa.
Kolisi said after South Africa’s 24-8 win that “stuff does get heated’’.
“It is an international game and the Rugby Championship is on the line. It got heated in the moment. I’m glad it didn’t get too hectic. It is a little bit disappointing and we don’t want to encourage that kind of behaviour.”