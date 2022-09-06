Wallabies drop to record rankings low on eve of Bledisloe Cup

The Wallabies soak up a bad loss to the Springboks that has hit their world ranking.

The Wallabies have dropped to a record low ranking of No 8 ahead of the Bledisloe Cup series against the rebounding All Blacks.

The latest round of the Rugby Championship shook the rankings again with New Zealand’s impressive 53-3 revenge win over Argentina in Hamilton lifting the All Blacks one spot to No 4 at the expense of inactive England.

The Wallabies suffered a rare home loss to South Africa and the 24-8 result saw them slip two places from No 6 to No 8.

Under the complicated system, there weren’t enough rating points on offer to help the Springboks replace France in second place, so the world champions remain third.

And Argentina, despite their heavy loss, lifted one place to sixth and inactive Scotland went up one place to seventh because of the alarming drop by the Wallabies.

The All Blacks defend the precious Bledisloe Cup in the next two Rugby Championship tests against Australia - on September 15 in Melbourne and September 24 at their Eden Park fortress in Auckland.

Australia are now just a quarter of a point ahead of ninth-placed Wales, and will live dangerously in the series against New Zealand.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images All Blacks captain Sam Cane knows the Bledisloe Cup will be central to the team’s standing in 2022.

The Springboks have two tests against Argentina in Buenos Aires and Durban.

Latest Men’s World Rankings (Previous position in brackets)

1 (1) Ireland 90.03

2 (2) France 89.41

3 (3) South Africa 87.89

4 (5) New Zealand 86.41

5( 4) England 86.25

6 (7) Argentina 82.32

7 (8) Scotland 81.93

8 (6) Australia 81.54

9 (9) Wales 81.28

10 (10) Japan 77.74