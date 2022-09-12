Springboks scandal: Elton Jantjies and team dietician sent home from Argentina

Elton Jantjies, pictured after a Rugby Championship test in Adelaide, has been sent home from the Springboks’ tour of Argentina.

Controversial Springbok Elton Jantjies has been sent home from the team’s visit to Argentina after an alleged extra-marital affair with the team’s dietician was exposed.

Dietician Zeenat Simjee is also being sent back to South Africa from the Springboks camp in Buenos Aires after a Sunday newspaper broke the story.

SA Rugby was reacting to an article in Rapport that exposed the two for sharing a room at a guest house in Mbombela while the Springboks stayed elsewhere as they prepared to play the All Blacks.

“The Springbok management are aware of reports regarding Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee between the training camp in Sabie and the test match against New Zealand in Mbombela earlier this year,” SA Rugby said in a statement said.

“No team protocols were breached, but the individuals are returning to South Africa to attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team’s preparations for the test against Argentina.”

Gallo Images/Getty Images Elton Jantjies taking a penalty kick in a 2021 test in South Africa.

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old Jantjies was in trouble for allegedly causing problems on an international flight between Dubai and Johannesburg.

Jantjies is married to Iva Ristic, and they have three children.

The Rapport article said guests were “uncomfortable” with behaviour from Jantjes’ room and they alleged some payment irregularities at the Mbombela accommodation.