Disgraced Springbok Elton Jantjies' bizarre response to affair allegations

Elton Jantjies has found himself the centre of controversy again with the Springboks.

Disgraced Springbok Elton Jantjies has posted a cryptic message with Mafia overtones following his dismissal from the tour to Argentina.

Father of three Jantjies and Springboks dietician Zeenat Simjee were sent back to South Africa from Buenos Aires after a South African Sunday newspaper broke a story alleging an affair between them during the recent series against the All Blacks.

The 32-year-old World Cup winner’s only public response has come via his Instagram story.

“I prefer to distance myself whenever I’m mad to calm my mind otherwise I become the most heartless person you’ll ever meet,” Jantjies posted with the words written over a photograph of a young Robert De Niro from The Godfather Part II movie.

De Niro played a young mob boss Vito Corleone in the blockbuster sequel, winning an Oscar for best supporting actor.

SA Rugby reacted swiftly to the embarrassing allegations that claimed the two shared a room at a guest house in Mbombela while the Springboks stayed elsewhere as they prepared to play the All Blacks.

Elton Jantjies / Instagram/Stuff Elton Jantjies' cryptic Instagram post featured a young Robert de Niro playing Mafia boss Vito Corleone .

“The Springbok management are aware of reports regarding Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietitian Zeenat Simjee between the training camp in Sabie and the test match against New Zealand in Mbombela earlier this year,” SA Rugby said in a statement.

“No team protocols were breached, but the individuals are returning to South Africa to attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team’s preparations for the test against Argentina.”

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old Jantjies was in trouble for allegedly causing problems on an international flight between Dubai and Johannesburg.

He was arrested on his arrival in Johannesburg.