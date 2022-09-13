Rugby World Cup crystal ball: All Blacks' aura 'shot to pieces'

The All Blacks have less than a year to find some consistency to their struggling performances for the Rugby World Cup in France.

The All Blacks’ aura may be “shot to pieces” but they are still tipped to feature in the final of next year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

It’s now less than a year till the tournament opens with hosts France playing New Zealand in Paris. That may well be how the event finishes too, in the minds of some who have been following the contenders closely.

With the landmark kickoff date of September 8 having just passed, northern rugby scribes are crystal balling at what’s in store.

Chris Foy at The Daily Mail has produced a rundown of the leading teams, and he has a mixed view of Ian Foster’s All Blacks.

“New Zealand's aura is shot to pieces. They have become alarmingly vulnerable and inconsistent,” Foy wrote in his usual forthright fashion.

That’s hard to argue against given the All Blacks’ poor record over the last 10 months that has seen them lose to Ireland three times including a historic test series loss in New Zealand, been hammered by France in Paris, bruised by the Boks in Mbombela, and suffered the humiliation of a first loss to Argentina in New Zealand.

There have also been glimpses of promise in a rollercoaster period that still holds some hope for the three-time world champions.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Romain Ntamack has a young France team firing through the World Cup cycle.

Casting an eye on a potential World Cup outcome, Foy surmised: “Expect the tournament to finish the way it starts; with the French beating New Zealand, to claim the Webb Ellis Cup, at last.”

He felt, in a period where many top teams were winning one week and losing the next, “the picture is becoming clearer by the day … hosts France are the overwhelming favourites. At this rate, it is hard to see who can deny them”.

He felt Irish hopes were too heavily reliant on Johnny Sexton staying in one piece and the current world No 1 “lack the depth across the board of their Gallic rivals France”.

“The Springboks can grind down most teams, but they will struggle to eclipse France with muscle and aggression.

“Australia are average and Argentina are rebuilding fast, but they can still unravel spectacularly.

“England and Wales have a lot of ground to make up. There is still time, but they need to hurry.”