SA Rugby boss on Elton Jantjies scandal: 'It's still just gossip'

Springboks utility Elton Jantjies is again the centre of attention for the wrong reasons.

South Africa Rugby president Mark Alexander has labelled media reports about Elton Jantjies as “gossip” and called on sources to go public with their allegations.

Father of three Jantjies and Springboks dietitian Zeenat Simjee were sent back to South Africa from Buenos Aires after a South African Sunday newspaper broke a story alleging an affair between them during the recent series against the All Blacks.

The Springboks are currently in Argentina preparing for a Rugby Championship test against the Pumas this weekend.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Mark Alexander, president of South Africa Rugby, wants more information about the Elton Jantjies situation.

“We have very strict team rules and the management team will deal with the issue,” Alexander told Netwerk24 in South Africa when pressed on the issue on Wednesday (NZT).

“I don’t want to dig into anyone’s personal life because all the information is hearsay right now. It’s still just gossip.

“If people are so serious about what happened, they should go on the record about what they know.”

The weekend reports were based on embarrassing allegations from fellow hotel guests that claimed the two shared a room at a guest house in Mbombela while the Springboks stayed elsewhere as they prepared to play the All Blacks.

South Africans celebrated the Springboks' victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.

South African Rugby reacted swiftly by putting Jantjies and Simjee on a plane back to South Africa.

“The Springbok management are aware of reports regarding Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietitian Zeenat Simjee between the training camp in Sabie and the test match against New Zealand in Mbombela earlier this year,” SA Rugby said in a statement.

“No team protocols were breached, but the individuals are returning to South Africa to attend to these personal reports and to eliminate any distractions to the team’s preparations for the test against Argentina.”

Jantjies, a 32-year-old Rugby World Cup winner, has only responded via a cryptic message on his Instagram account.

“I prefer to distance myself whenever I’m mad to calm my mind otherwise I become the most heartless person you’ll ever meet,” Jantjies posted with the words written over a photograph of a young Robert De Niro from The Godfather: Part II.

Mark Brake/Getty Images Elton Jantjies has been a fan favourite for the Springboks.

The Springboks continue to sidestep the affair. Their media manager Zeena Isaacs told the 30-plus journalists on a hookup for the team announcement that there would be no comment on Jantjies.

“Guys, also I would just like to appeal to everybody we’re not mentioning anything related to Elton Janjties,” Isaacs said.

“We will not entertain any questions so can I ask if you please stick to the task at hand – that is the squad announcement and the match that is coming up this weekend. That is essentially our aim here today. We have also got Elrigh Louw who is also on the table today with coach Jacques Nienaber.”

At the previous media session assistant coach Deon Davids did his best to evade questions on Jantjies.

“We have dealt with the situation in a professional manner and our focus is completely on the task at hand.

“They are a tough team to beat, especially at home, and that needs all our focus.”

When Davids was asked whether Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus and head coach Nienaber understood the responsibility they had to be good role models to the nation, he replied: “This is a very tough question I am being asked. Personally, it is a huge privilege for me to be representing South Africa, and with it comes responsibility.”