All Blacks great Andrew Mehrtens' bold plan to stop time-wasting in rugby

Former All Black Andrew Mehrtens, pictured with ex-Wallaby and fellow television commentator Morgan Turinui in 2022, thinks rugby should consider timekeepers.

Andrew Mehrtens says rugby could consider introducing professional timekeepers and reducing games to strictly-monitored 30-minute halves to discourage time-wasting.

The All Blacks great made the suggestion on The Breakdown on Sky Sport on Sunday night.

The Breakdown’s regular panellists had been discussing ways to curb time-wasting and stoppages in the wake of the controversial incident in last Thursday’s Bledisloe Cup test in Melbourne where Wallabies flyhalf Bernard Foley was pinged by referee Mathieu Raynal’s for taking too much time to take a defensive penalty.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster, interviewed on the show, suggested World Rugby could look at introducing the experimental rules around scrum reset constraints – as trialled in Super Rugby – to the test arena and also crack down on huddles and “taking your time’’ before lineouts.

He felt there was also a need to look at “how you deal with constant injuries, particularly to frontrowers, around lineout and scrum time’’ while balancing “the need to speed the game up versus the safety aspect’’.

Mehrtens – now a Sydney-based rugby analyst for Stan Sport – told The Breakdown other sports had put in a “a professional timekeeper or a timekeeping mechanism”.

“Look at tennis. One of the ways that players can slow tennis down in between points, in particular at the service.

“Now they have got a countdown, I think they’ve got 30 seconds from the end of one point to getting the serve hit at the next point.

‘It’s taken out of the umpire’s hands. There’s a clock and you have to work to it.

“As a sport [rugby] could a little bit more professional about it.’’

1 NEWS Foster backed the call by French whistle-blower Mathieu Raynal to ping the Wallabies for time-wasting, saying it was a simple decision.

Mehrtens said there was “nothing to say the halves always have to be 40 minutes’’.

“If you start stopping the clock here and there the game is going to blow out to a much longer spectacle than we’ve currently got.

“So make the halves 30 minutes each, and stop the clock every time there’s a scrum set. The professional timekeeper re-starts it when the ball is played at the back of the scrum. If there’s a try, you stop the clock there and you don’t restart it until the kickoff’s taken.’’

“If you bring it down to 30 minutes a half, you’ll still get effectively the same amount of time for people at the stadium and you’ll get a much higher proportion of the ball in play.’’

Phil Walter/Getty Images The All Blacks pack a scrum against Argentina in Hamilton.

Mehrtens also suggested rugby authorities needed to address “the number of things you can get away with as a defensive team and earn a penalty where you don’t really deserve it’’.

He cited the example of a defender “just sticking your hand on the ball when it’s close to a tackled player on the ground without trying to steal it’’ or “limpeting or latching on to the tackled player can often get you a penalty as well”.

“We’ve got to clean it up and provide a little more, I guess. Favouritism for the team with the ball.’’