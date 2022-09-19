Springboks livid as drug allegations circle team

South Africa Rugby and the Springboks are livid as allegations of recreational drug use circle around the team.

Both were in strong denial as they were made aware that "unsubstantiated allegations of failed tests for recreational drugs by Springbok players are circulating among members of the media."

Specialist rugby website Sarugbymag claimed that SA Rugby had sought to quash a story from a South African publication that was set to publish a report on recreational drug use involving cocaine and positive tests in the Springboks camp.

The allegations came on the eve of the Springboks 36-20 win over Argentina in Buenos Aires at the weekend and saw players and management contacted for comment. All the major South African media were carrying reports of the Springboks’ reaction.

The Springboks have questioned the timing of that, suggesting it was aimed at disrupting team performance.

"SA Rugby has consistently advised all inquiring media that no such reports have been received by SA Rugby or any player from the only authority permitted to perform such tests, the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport. SA Rugby does not conduct its own tests," a statement from South Africa Rugby said.

"Despite the absence of any such reports, players and management in Argentina have been contacted to 'tell their story', distracting and destabilising the entire camp in the build-up to today's test against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

"SA Rugby wishes to repeat that it has no evidence of any adverse analytical findings for any kind of drug - be it performance enhancing or recreational - by Springbok players and regards the publication or the threat to publish such allegations as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the team's preparations."

Albert Perez/Getty Images Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has questioned the timing of the drug allegations pointed at his team.

In the aftermath to South Africa’s impressive win that saw them go level with the All Blacks at the top of the tight Rugby Championship table, Boks coach Jacques Nienaber expressed dismay at the "strategic timing" of allegations

"From my side it was quite disturbing, especially the timing of it - five hours before a test match which amounts to a semifinal," he said.

"I'm literally stunned that allegations of that nature can be made about this team. I do believe the timing was strategically planned, whoever did so.

"It makes you wonder about [SA Rugby's Springbok payoff line] #strongertogether, but it is what it is. There was nothing we could do about it. It's a narrative that's not driven by us, all we can control is playing good rugby."

Nienaber said the testing systems for international rugby was so tight that players couldn’t take chances with illegal substances.

"We're tested, like any other team, regularly. Sometimes it's even three times a week in South Africa. There hasn't been one positive test since we've been together this whole year," he said.

"[The saga] has been very disappointing."

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said the controversy had made his team tighter for the game against the Pumas.

"We pulled together, we want to win the championship and had to show Argentina the respect they deserved. They're a great team, an experienced one," said the flanker.

"We told ourselves as a group that we had to pitch up for the game and everything else would be looked after. At the end of the day, the people that support us were behind us and all they want to see is results.

"We just wanted make people proud at home. I don't know of any player that has been told he tested positive."

Kolisi said the week had been tough with the team already dealing with Elton Jantjies and Boks dietitian Zeenat Simjee being sent back to South Africa from Buenos Aires after a South African Sunday newspaper broke a story alleging an affair between them during the recent series against the All Blacks. Both have denied they were having an affair.

"It's been a tough week. We players obviously read a bit what everyone writes and it's hard. Some players can take it, others find it harder," Kolisi told media.

"It's just to stick together and tell ourselves that our supporters really just want to see results, what we do on the field. We want to win this title, no matter what's going on around us. We did that.

"It's a special group of players this. If we are the guys that Jacques and Rassie believe are still the best to take this team forward, we'll continue to push each other to new limits."