All Blacks v Australia: Wallabies lock Darcy Swain banned for six weeks

Wallabies lock Darcy Swain has been banned for six weeks after a reckless clean-out of All Blacks midfielder Quinn Tupaea in an ugly ruck incident in the first Bledisloe Cup test in Melbourne.

He will out of all rugby until November 6 after a judicial panel found his offence “met the red card threshold’’.

However, a Sydney Morning Herald report says Swain – banned earlier this year for two games for a headbutt on England’s Jonny Hill – won’t miss the bulk of the Wallabies end of season tour.

The 25-year-old was named in an Australia A squad on Wednesday for three matches on a tour to Japan in October but won’t go on that trip now.

That means he will be free to play for the Wallabies against Italy, Ireland and Wales in November.

Swain was shown a yellow card by referee Mathieu Raynal after the flashpoint in the 35th minute, when he launched into a ruck and hit Tupaea’s outstretched left leg with some force.

The All Blacks were unhappy about the incident after the test and Swain was subsequently cited.

Sanzaar’s judicial committee has since found Swain guilty of contravening Law 9.11 - "Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others".

A hearing was held via video conference on Wednesday featuring chair Andre Oosthuizen, De Wet Barry and José Luis Rolandi.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Darcy Swain of the Wallabies receives a yellow card in the Melbourne Bledisloe Cup test. He has now been banned for six games.

It found: "Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, having heard from the player and from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the judicial =committee upheld the citing and deemed the incident meet the red card threshold for Law 9.11."

“With respect to sanction the judicial committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six (6) weeks. Through the actions by the player such as position, control, and player movements they found the incident was not intentional, however, it was highly reckless.”

Tupaea suffered a season-ending knee injury in the incident.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said after the Melbourne game that he doubted Swain’s actions merited a yellow card, claiming it wasn’t intentional.

But All Blacks coach Ian Foster had a “big issue’’ with it, saying: “We’ve got a player who’s probably out for nine months and you’re not allowed to target legs on the side at cleanout past the ball. The rules are pretty clear.”