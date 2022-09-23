Wallabies captain James Slipper says boomerang expresses team's indigenous culture

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie says All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane accused the hosts of being disrespectful to the haka in Melbourne.

Wallabies captain James Slipper has defended his team’s response to the haka in Melbourne and says the players forming a boomerang shape is in recognition to Australia’s first nation peoples.

The build up to Saturday’s test at Eden Park took a dramatic turn on Thursday when Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said Rieko Ioane was mouthing off at Folau Fainga’a around disrespecting the haka after the final try.

Rennie said the team line up in that shape to accept the challenge and speaking before the Wallabies’ captain’s run on Friday, Slipper went into more detail about the boomerang.

“We respect the haka, we respect the All Blacks team,” Slipper said.

“In every game we come up against New Zealand, we know it’s going to be a tough outing and you’ve got to pay your respect to that.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images James Slipper and Dave Rennie at the Wallabies’ traditional pre-test photo at Eden Park on Friday.

“Historically they’re a successful team and nation in rugby. They’ve won the Bledisloe for the past 20 years, so we do respect them. We’re just accepting the challenge.”

Slipper said the Wallabies have been doing the boomerang since Rennie became Wallabies coach in 2019 and it had become the team’s unique way of accepting the challenge.

“We definitely talk all together as a team, but he initiated the boomerang and all of us boys really want to involve the indigenous culture within our nation,” he said.

“We find that’s really important, we play in the indigenous jersey a few times now each year and that’s something we’re really proud of.

“So it’s a taste of our nation, our way of accepting the challenge.”

Kelly Defina/Getty Images James Slipper and the other Wallabies players formed a boomerang shape and moved forwards in response to the All Blacks’ haka in Melbourne.

Rennie said on Thursday he expected the team would line up in a boomerang shape again on Saturday night, but Slipper said he wasn’t sure if that was confirmed.

Slipper also said they’d look at doing this against other Pacific Island nations like Fiji, Samoa and Tonga who perform their own challenges before tests.

“We haven’t really played too much against those teams, but it’s something that we’d look at, definitely,” he said.

Sam Whitelock is expected to be asked to respond to the Wallabies’ comments when he has his captain’s media stand up on Friday afternoon.

There was plenty of spice going into this test because of the controversial end to the clash at Marvel Stadium, with French referee Mathieu Raynal taking a penalty away from the Wallabies in the 78th minute.

The haka debate has added to the tension, but Slipper doesn’t have a problem with that.

"I think it’s good,” he said.

“We’ve lost the trophy and that’s probably the most important thing that has come out of game one and that’s the disappointing thing.

“Every time you get to pull on the Wallabies jersey it’s a proud moment for us as players.

“But to play against the All Blacks, for us in the Australian team, we love it.

“There’s plenty riding on this and we haven’t won here since the 80s,” he added.

“It’s going to be a big effort from us to get the result, but we’re hell bent on getting a performance in.”

Although the Wallabies lost in Melbourne in a gut-wrenching manner, it was still an impressive performance from the team to come back from being down 31-13 going into the final quarter.

However, what with everything else that’s gone on, this has been somewhat forgotten.

“It certainly wasn’t lost on the inside of our group,” Slipper said.

“We've spoken about the character we showed in the second half. We were down to 13 for a while and that’s when the ABs piled on the points.

“They’re a team that it’s hard enough to play against with 15 players, so we did well to get our noses in front there in the end, it was just a tough way to lose the game.“But I’m extremely proud of the way the boys turned up and what we’re after is another performance like that.”