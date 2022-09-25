All Blacks shaded Wallabies everywhere admits Dave Rennie

After a last-gasp win in Melbourne, the All Blacks triumphed with ease over the Wallabies in Auckland.

Dave Rennie conceded the Wallabies were outplayed in every area on Saturday night.

The All Blacks won 40-12 at Eden Park to keep intact their record of not losing at the Auckland stadium to Australia since 1986.

After the close and contentious test in Melbourne last week, this result had a more familiar look about it as the Wallabies were never in this test, trailing 17-0 at half-time.

“We got shaded in all areas,” Rennie said.

“We had enough ball down their defensive end and we’ve got to give credit to their defence.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie saw his team take a step backwards at Eden Park.

“We gave away too many penalties, we got a couple of yellow cards (Jed Holloway and Dave Porecki).

“While the first one didn’t necessarily hurt us, it would have taken a fair bit of juice out of us and even the second one, when you haven’t got a hooker, you’ve got to find innovative ways of winning the ball and can’t attack in the structures we want to.

“Ultimately they hurt, but I’d say the All Blacks shaded us everywhere tonight and hence the result.”

Asked what the difference was between this test and the one at Marvel Stadium, Rennie went into more detail.

“We lost collisions,” he said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Wallabies are still searching for their first win at Eden Park since 1986.

“We fell off way too many tackles, 29 tonight. We turned over ball and I think the All Blacks were better.”

This result should end any talk that the Wallabies are now at the same level as the All Blacks and while there has been plenty of chatter this year about Ian Foster’s team not being able to string together good performances, that’s even more the case with Australia.

“It sums us up a bit,” Rennie said.

“We’re aware we need to be at our best every week to win and if you’re not against a good side like New Zealand you get hurt and we weren’t good enough tonight.”

It’s not just that the Wallabies haven’t been able to beat the All Blacks at Eden Park since 1986, they’re not even getting close. Only once since 2009 has the winning margin been less than 10 points.

As much as Rennie tried before the test to play down the Eden Park hoodoo, he accepted the reality of it afterwards.

“There’s a lot made of Eden Park. I keep saying it’s the same size as the one we played on last week, but clearly there’s something in the grass,” he said.

“It’s their spiritual home and they tend to grow a leg here, but we needed to start well and we gave away a penalty and a yellow card early and that put us under the pump.

“I thought our preparation was excellent this week. We needed to be able to put the All Blacks under pressure early and I’d imagine no All Black wants to be a part of the first team that loses at Eden Park [since 1994].

“We tried to squeeze and stress them, but we weren’t able to.”