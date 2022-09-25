All Blacks win Rugby Championship despite Springboks' victory over Argentina

After a last-gasp win in Melbourne, the All Blacks triumphed with ease over the Wallabies in Auckland.

The Springboks have beaten Argentina 38-21, but it wasn’t enough to deny the All Blacks the Rugby Championship title.

South Africa needed to post a swag more points and a bonus point win to edge out the All Blacks on points differential after Ian Foster’s team crushed the Wallabies 40-14 at Eden Park on Saturday night.

But they came up short, failing to get the bonus point and finishing a point below the All Blacks on the log after both teams won four of their six tests in this year’s championship.

The All Blacks were triumphant again at their Auckland fortress, where they remain unbeaten for another year after last dropping a test at the stadium in 1994, with the familiar outcome against Australia.

Jordie Barrett was excellent in his first test at second five-eighth in his latest position, with brother Beauden impressing back at fullback, and the All Blacks might persevere with those switches, but the contest was won by the forwards.

Veteran locks, Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock, were outstanding, as was No 8 Ardie Savea and Tyrel Lomax, who cemented his spot at tighthead prop.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The All Blacks, pictured celebrating their win over the Wallabies, have won the Rugby Championship after South Africa came up a point short.

The Aussie pack was scattered to the turf – notably in maul tries for hookers Codie Taylor and Samisoni Taukei’aho in the second half – and they were lucky to score their first try via a ricochet for Folau Fainga’a, before Jordan Petaia’s consolation on full-time.

Irish referee Andrew Brace had a frustratingly busy night, blowing up for 29 penalties in 80 minutes, as another test stuttered from one stoppage to the next.

The Wallabies were on the receiving end of two yellow cards in the first half – the second for Dave Porecki after the All Blacks’ forwards earned a penalty try – and Dave Rennie’s team, in many ways, were their own worst enemies for their 23rd consecutive Bledisloe defeat in Auckland, missing a whopping 29 tackles.

Themba Hadebe/AP South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi scores against Argentina.

Meanwhile, in Durban, two penalty tries and touchdowns by backrowers Jasper Wiese and Siya Kolisi gave the Springboks a hard-fought victory in rainy Durban on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

Wiese and Kolisi’s scores put the Springboks ahead 14-0 and a Francois Steyn penalty extended the margin before Argentina struck back with a try to halfback Gonzalo Bertranou on the cusp of halftime.

The Pumas’ cause was not helped by two first-half yellow cards to loose forwards Juan Martin Gonzalez and Marcos Kremer.

Themba Hadebe/AP South Africa's Pieter-Steph du Toit is tackled by Argentina's Matias Alemanno.

They also lost Jerónimo de la Fuente and Joel Scalvi to the sinbin in the second half for illegally bringing down mauls that led to penalty tries, but the Springboks also had Faf de Klerk and lock Eben Etzebeth banished.

Argentina reduced the deficit to 24-21 with just over 10 minutes to go, but the Boks ran away with it with their second penalty try and a late score by Kurt-Lee Arendse.

AT A GLANCE

Springboks 38 (Jasper Wiese, Siya Kolisi, Kurt-Lee Arendse tries; 2 penalty tries; Francois Steyn 3 con, pen) Argentina 21 (Gonzalo Bertranou, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Matias Moroni tries; Emiliano Boffelli 3 con). HT: 17-5.