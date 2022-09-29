Call for rugby refs to get post-match chance to explain decisions

French referee Mathieu Raynal had to wait almost two weeks to publicly explain his late decision that cost the Wallabies the Bledisloe Cup test against the All Blacks in Melbourne.

Rugby referees should be given the opportunity to explain their contentious decisions in post-match TV interviews.

That’s the view of influential former All Blacks hooker James Parsons as the performance and influence of match officials continues to be a hot topic in a game becoming increasingly complex by cluttered rules.

Referees regularly get a roasting from fans, pundits, players, and coaches without having a quick avenue to explain their actions.



Social media has only heightened the scrutiny with often brutal reactions to decisions by match officials.

French referee Mathieu Raynal’s controversial late call for time-wasting by the Wallabies in the opening Bledisloe Cup test in Melbourne on September 15 remains one of the biggest stories of this year’s incredibly tight Rugby Championship.

Yet it took almost two weeks for Raynal to publicly explain his rulings, coming via an interview at the annual French rugby awards on the other side of the world.

Parsons feels that could change and has revealed some referees are keen for a chance to have their say.

Parsons has a good feel for the situation in his role as player services lead on the New Zealand Rugby Player Association management team.

“I’ve done some work with a number of the referees around Super Rugby Pacific and certain things we’re looking at and they (referees) actually just want their opportunity to explain,” Parsons told the latest episode of the Aotearoa Rugby Pod.



“For them, they never get an after match interview, so they never actually get to control the narrative, they just get absolutely slated with no opportunity to say ‘this is actually what I was thinking and this is actually the rule that it applies to’

“So I think they’re up for it, well certainly in this hemisphere the refs are up for potentially having a post match interview and talking things through.

“I think that could be a great addition to the game and understanding of the way the laws are applied in a referee’s mindset.”

Parsons felt the increasing performance debates in public were having a detrimental effect on rugby’s need to get more referees.

“We don’t have a long line of refs queueing up because of this (scrutiny) and they are critical to us all enjoying this game that we love,” he said.

Parson’s regular partner on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod, former Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall, agreed there was merit in referees having their moment in front of the cameras after matches.

“People do make mistakes, so I think it’s a great avenue to give them an opportunity if they do feel like they want to do that.

“You love hearing from coaches after games and press conferences, so no different from a ref that’s had a big decision in a game.

“Imagine after that Wallabies game …”

Rugby takes a grim view over criticism of match officials but often delivers light rebukes.

South Africa director of rugby Rassiue Erasmus was an exception last year when World Rugby threw the book at him for his outburst during the Lions series against the Springboks, finding him guilty of making threats to a referee.

David Rogers/Getty Images Rassie Erasmus’ views on officiating in last year’s Springboks v Lions series got him in major trouble with World Rugby.

Erasmus was banned from all rugby activities for two months and suspended from match-day activities for a year, after being found guilty of six charges, including threatening the referee, Nic Berry.

Erasmus aired his views in an extraordinary 62-minute video after the first Lions Test, in which he repeatedly criticised the performance of Berry.

The South Africa union was also fined £20,000 for failing to ensure Erasmus complied with World Rugby’s code of conduct.