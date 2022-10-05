International study finds elite rugby players at 15 times greater risk of motor neuron disease

England hooker Steve Thompson, pictured against Argentina at the 2011 Rugby World Cup, is now suffering dementia.

New Zealand researchers have backed the findings from an overseas study showing the risk of brain disease for elite rugby players is 2.5 times greater than the general population’s with the risk of motor neuron disease 15 times higher.

The study, conducted by the University of Glasgow, also found they were three times more likely to suffer Parkinson’s Disease.

The overseas researchers looked at 412 Scottish former international rugby union players and compared them to more than 1200 people from the general public.

Results from the study showed the exact risk ranged from just over twice as high for dementia to up to 15 times as high for motor neuron disease.

Researchers looked at the health and mortality details for the two sample groups over an average of 32 years from the age of 30 onwards. Twenty-nine percent (121) of the former rugby players died during the monitoring period, compared with 381 (31 per cent) of the general group.

The study report – published Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time) – in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry – stated that “all-cause mortality among former international rugby players was lower to age 70 years; thereafter, it was no different from that of the matched population comparison group”.

Over the follow-up period, 47 (11.4%) former international rugby players and 67 (5.4%) of the matched, general population comparison group had an incident neurodegenerative disease diagnosis, based on death certification, hospital admission or prescribing information.

The risk of neurodegenerative disease has been a hot topic in rugby with more than 100 former players taking legal action against World Rugby and the national governing bodies of England and Wales over what they claim was a failure to protect them from permanent injury caused by repeated concussions.

That group includes former All Blacks prop Carl Hayman and ex-England hooker Steve Thompson.

The Scottish study – overseen by Professor Willie Stewart – said rugby was a contact sport with a relatively high risk of concussion and mild TBI (traumatic brain injury). There had been “multiple autopsy-proven cases of CTE-NC reported among rugby players’’ from the amateur rugby era.

The report said current date suggested a rate of 2.08 concussions for 1000 player hours at community rugby level, rising to 19.8 per 1000 hours for professional rugby.

New Zealand reaction

The results have interested New Zealand researchers.

"This study is valuable for us in New Zealand due to the popularity of rugby and other contact sports,” said Dr Heather Murray, research fellow at the University of Auckland Centre of Brain Research.

“The findings of this study emphasise the importance of developing strategies to reduce exposure to head impacts in training and games and to be cautious in our approach to head injury management and return to play. We should also investigate strategies to proactively monitor and improve the brain health of contact sport athletes during and after their athletic career.”

Murray said the study highlighted the need for more research exploring “the mechanisms of how head injuries alter the brain and how these changes can progress into neurodegeneration’’.

The University of Auckland Centre for Brain Research has developed the sports brain bank initiative as part of the Neurological Foundation Human Brain Bank.

“We are studying the donated brain tissue of deceased former athletes with and without cognitive symptoms to understand how repetitive head injury exposure alters the microscopic structure of the brain."

Murray, a New Zealand women’s ice hockey representative, said the Scottish study’s results corroborated findings from previous studies examining neurodegenerative risk in former NFL American football players and soccer players.

She said the rugby study cohort largely comprised players at elite amateur level, “which indicates the increased risk of neurodegenerative disease now reported across multiple sports is not limited to professional athletes”.

World Rugby Eye-tracking technology being used in a World Rugby project related to current head injury assessment procedures.

Murray said it was notable the risk varied by disease subtype with motor neuron disease risk being the highest, followed by Parkinson’s disease and dementia not otherwise specified.

She said the authors were not able to distinguish other specific types of dementia in their study, such as frontotemporal dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers also did not have access to date on the length of the athletes’ playing career so were not able to determine whether the risk of neurodegenerative disease correlated with the career duration as has been shown in both former NFL and soccer players.

“Overall, these findings support the idea that repetitive head injury is a risk factor for a range of neurodegenerative diseases. Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is the most widely known brain pathology linked repetitive head injury in sport,’’ Murray said.

Getty Images/Getty Images A World Rugby panel looking at concussion issues in 2021.

“However, this study reinforces the idea that head injury risk is not limited to CTE, and former contact-sport athletes should be monitored for all types of dementia. Every type of dementia is devastating.”

Murray said it was unclear whether the findings would apply to female athletes or non-elite athletes as there was “very little data on these groups’’.

“The collection of this data should be a priority as women's sport and amateur sport continues to grow and it is vital that we understand whether the long-term risk of neurodegenerative disease differs in these populations.

Professor Patria Hume, professor of human performance at the Auckland University of Technology, said the evidence that collision sports were associated with increased rates of death from neurodegenerative diseases was “continuing to accumulate”.

”The repeated findings of brain health issues in former rugby players in the NZ RugbyHealth and UK RugbyHealth studies, and now in this Scotland study, are adding weight to the call for reduction in risk factors for brain diseases – including repeated head impacts in sport,’’ she said.

“The finding of death from a neurodegenerative disease being greater in former rugby players (two times greater for dementia and three times greater for Parkinson’s disease) than a general population group, based on analysis of hospital and prescription data, despite no data on rugby career length or history of concussion, does again raise the question, why is there a greater risk of brain disease in former rugby players?”