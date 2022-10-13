Springboks bad boy Elton Jantjies set for French Top 14 lifeline

Elton Jantjies could be about to start a new chapter in his rugby career.

Disgraced Springboks Elton Jantjies is set for a career lifeline in the French Top 14.

Rugby publication Midi Olympique reported that he is set to join French giants Toulon.

Jantjies was sent home in disgrace from Argentina during the Rugby Championship after allegations surfaced that he and Springboks dietician Zeenat Simjee were having an affair. Both have denied that.

The 32-year-old first-five headed back to Japan to rejoin his club team the NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes. But there are suggestions the scandal will cost him that job.

Jantjies had brief Top 14 experience in 2021 when he was a loan player with Pau, and it appears circumstances at Toulon mean he could get a run there as they look for a playmaker to help the load on former Hurricanes and Blues pivot Ihaia West.

“This week should allow the RCT to finalise the arrival of the South African world champion … it’s just a matter of days and details. Elton Jantjies will, barring last-minute setbacks, join Toulon as an additional player,” Midi Olympique reported.

“The South African, ousted from the Springboks for an affair in September, will be officially dismissed by his Japanese franchise for the same reason.

“In the process, he should finalise his commitment to the RCT with immediate effect. The Var club had been looking for an out-half for several months to assist Ihaia West.

“Jantjies arrival is made possible by the early departure of Julien Blanc to Castres, who freed up a place in the red and black workforce. Jantjies’ commitment is expected to run until the end of the season.”