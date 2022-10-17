Ego and fear: England star's dire warning about dysfunctional rugby

Former England star Danny Cipriaini has issued a dire warning on the perilous state of rugby.

As the English club championship falls into financial chaos with Wasps and Worcester major victims, Cipriani says the game’s struggles go much wider than that and solutions must be found quickly to save its future there.

“Rugby is failing and it can’t keep hiding away from that. I’m shocked about what’s happening at Wasps – and at Worcester too – but I’m not shocked about the state that the game is in because its whole culture isn’t moving with the times,” Cipriani, who played 16 tests for England and most of his club duties with Wasps, wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

“It is time for change on so many levels, from the way rugby is run as a business, right down to how the game is coached. We need to drop our stiff-upper-lip mentality; our bravado which feels like we’ve just ignored the state of the game – which is masked by how successful our international game is and always has been.

“There’s too much ego and fear in rugby. We need to be having more honest, truthful, vulnerable conversations which will hopefully move rugby into a new light and a new way of thinking; to accentuate the strength of our game and give it a brighter future.”

The 34-year-old Cipriani, no stranger to off-field controversies, described the financial situation as “terrible” but felt it created an opportunity to really face up to realities.

“It is time to change how the sport is run because it just isn’t working,” he wrote.

“At the moment, it isn’t like that; from team selection to the way businesses are run, or even to the way coaches speak in the media. You need to have an open book and an accessible attitude, but we don’t have that in rugby. What’s everyone trying to hide? Why are we not being open?

“The connection between club and country is a dysfunctional relationship. How is that the case? We are all in the same sport, but everyone puts self-interest at the forefront, whether it be coaches, owners and directors, or even the players to a certain degree. We’ve got to grow the game collectively.”

Cipriani called on players to do more moving forward.

“There have to be players stepping up and demanding change. They need to be vocal about what is happening. If you’re playing for England, that doesn’t mean you should keep your head down and your mouth shut because you’re going to keep earning your buck and you’re going to be OK.

“Everyone in our sport needs to start talking and be real about what is going on, because change needs to happen for our sport to survive and thrive. Only from these sorts of scenarios, with our backs against the wall, does greatness come out of it.

“I believe that if players, coaches and directors come together and are honest about their experiences and how the game can take shape – from the business side to the community work, to how rugby is coached and played – then the game we know and love can prosper again.”