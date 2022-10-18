Eddie Jones makes left-field coaching move as All Blacks loom

England rugby coach Eddie Jones continues to look outside of rugby for coaching help.

England rugby coach Eddie Jones sees his November schedule as a “mini World Cup” highlighted by a rare clash with the All Blacks at Twickenham, and he has made a left-field appointment to help his squad’s development.

Jones, always looking elsewhere for gains, has drafted former Great Britain hockey coach Danny Kerry into his coaching team as a training coordinator less than a year out from next year’s real Rugby World Cup in France.

“I’ve known Danny for a long time and his depth and breadth of coaching knowledge will be a real asset to us as staff,” Jones said.

SKY SPORT After a last-gasp win in Melbourne, the All Blacks triumphed with ease over the Wallabies in Auckland.

“Danny brings huge experience in big tournaments. He has won an Olympic gold medal, and he has coached at least three Olympics. He is a student of coaching, and we need to be the best coaching team in the world.

Jones has also had informal involvement from Arsenal’s Spanish football coach Mikel Arteta, and Matt LaFleur, the Green Bay Packers head coach in the NFL.

Henry Slade was the major omission as Jones named his squad for the Autumn Nations Series.

Will Joseph, Guy Porter, Manu Tuilagi and Owen Farrell got the nod ahead of Sale in the 36-man group that will face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in London.

“This is a very strong, vibrant squad and a number of good players have been left out. We are pleased with the depth and the strength of the squad,” said Jones.

“The autumn internationals will be like a mini Rugby World Cup for us, starting with two tough games against Argentina and Japan which mirrors our pool fixtures at next year’s tournament.

“Then we’ll have knockout type games against New Zealand and South Africa – all four games will be great tests for us.”

The All Blacks last played at Twickenham in 2018, squeaking a controversial 16-15 win.

The aftermath to that saw England dominate the All Blacks 19-7 in the 2019 World Cup semifinal in Tokyo. The teams haven’t met since.

Farrell and Courtney Lawes are set to notch up their century of tests in the looming series.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images England star Owen Farrell is set to be test centurion in November.

Harlequins speedster Cadan Murley earned his first call-up and is one of five uncapped players, along with Alex Coles, George McGuigan, Val Rapava Ruskin and David Ribbans.

Prop Kyle Sinckler returns, having missed July’s 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies because of a back issue.

Injuries have hit hard with the latest being first-choice hooker Jamie George who injured a foot playing for Saracens last weekend.

England will have a camp in Jersey this week.

England squad:

Forwards: Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, George McGuigan, Val Rapava Ruskin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Singleton, Hugh Tizard, Billy Vunipola,vMako Vunipola,vJack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Joe Cokanasiga, Owen Farrell, Max Malins, George Furbank, Will Joseph, Jonny May, Cadan Murley, Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Raffi Quirke, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortlviet, Ben Youngs.