All Blacks pitch invader 'Jarvo 69' gets suspended jail sentence, two-year ban

The All Blacks were stunned to be joined by a man they didn't know as the anthems were played at Cardiff's Principality Stadium for Wales test.

Serial YouTube prankster Daniel ‘Jarvo’ Jarvis – who gatecrashed the All Blacks’ anthem before a Wales test in Cardiff – has been handed an eight-week suspended jail sentence by an English court.

The 34-year-old was convicted in the Croydon Magistrates Court this week for aggravated trespass during a cricket pitch invasion. He was banned form attending sporting fixtures at venues in England and Wales or two years and from travelling overseas for 12 months.

A judge warned Jarvis he would be on “a sticky wicket’’ if he offended again.

Jarvo – first convicted of pitch invasion breaches in 2014, achieved notoriety in September 2021 when he ran onto the pitch for the fourth test between England and India after hiding in the toilets at The Oval in London.

English news reports said the pitch invader, wearing an India shirt, tried to bowl at an England batter.

He collided with England player Johnny Bairstow and was later charged with aggravated trespass.

Jarvis was an unwanted guest at the All Blacks-Wales match in Cardiff in October 2021, popping up alongside reserve prop Tyrel Lomax during the anthems while wearing an All Blacks jersey with ‘Jarvo 69’ on the back.

Pitch invader 'Jarvo' joins the All Blacks for the national anthem in Cardiff before the Wales test. He has been punished in an English court for an earlier cricket test pitch invasion.

Jarvo’s incursions prompted All Blacks great John Kirwan to say pitch invaders should be banned for life and stuck in “MMA [mixed martial arts] cages’’.

A week later, he was spotted at a test in Ireland, sneaking on at the end of the Japanese line at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium wearing a Japan replica jersey with the same ‘Jarvo 69’ insignia.

After the Kimi Ga Yo anthem was over, Jarvo was led away by stadium stewards.

A BBC report said Jarvis has more than 170,000 subscribers to his YouTube account and claimed he made his video’s for the “people’s pleasure’’.

"I get loads of people saying they have got mental health [problems] and my videos make them happy," he told the court.”

Screengrab Pitch invader Daniel Jarvis - known as 'Jarvo 69' - with his hand over his heart as the Japanese national anthem plays before Japan's rugby test against Ireland in Dublin.

But the court told him that players and sporting officials “do not know whether a person crossing the boundary is intent on doing them physical harm’’.

"If you fail to comply with any of these requirements you will be in breach of this order, which means that you will be brought back to court and you will be on a sticky wicket because you will be liable to serve the sentence of imprisonment, whether in whole or in part".

Jarvis, from Gravesend in Kent, said he was trying to amuse people but now “fully realises how serious this is’’, the BBC reported.