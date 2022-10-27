French lifeline for Brad Shields

Brad Shields played well enough for Wasps to earn England honours.

New Zealand rugby player Brad Shields has gained a career lifeline in France after being made redundant by his financially troubled English club Wasps.

Proud club Wasps went into administration, releasing 167 staff including all players and coaching staff last week.

The scramble to find alternative employment has been intense and Shields, an England test back rower, has signed with French strugglers Perpignan.

Born in New Zealand to English parents, the 31-year-old was capped eight times for England in 2018 and 2019 after playing as a New Zealand Under-20 international.

READ MORE:

* 'Too much faffing around' - Blame game starts in English rugby's club crisis

* John Mitchell, Brad Shields among the casualties as all Wasps players and staff made redundant

* John Mitchell, Brad Shields caught in English rugby cash chaos



He had joined Wasps in 2018 from New Zealand Super Rugby side Hurricanes and the Wellington provincial team.

Perpignan, who briefly had the services of All Blacks great Dan Carter in 2008, sit bottom of the Top 14 competition after eight games, winning just two and losing six.

Shields’ experience and abilities will be key to starting a run to avoid relegation.

Shields had an injury-plagued start to the English season, fracturing a thumb but is set to resume playing soon.

He had been named in the British Barbarians team for a November 26 match against Northampton Saints though that may now be in doubt with his much-needed move to France to find a job.

Perpignan play fifth-placed Lyon this weekend.