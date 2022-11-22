Reuniting Crusaders coaching duo Scott Robertson and Ronan O'Gara could be England's dream ticket

The All Blacks squander a big lead as England score three late tries to draw 25-all at Twickenham.

This analysis of the England rugby coaching situation by British publication The Times.

ANALYSIS: With the RFU not planning to appoint Eddie Jones's successor as England head coach until May, despite a shortlist having already been drawn up, Leicester Tigers are having to work on a contingency plan should Steve Borthwick land the job.

Andrea Pinchen, the chief executive, told The Times last season that the club expected a call from Twickenham and would not stand in Borthwick's way should it come – and that was before he led Leicester to the Gallagher Premiership title.

This season has been more of a challenge for the Tigers but Borthwick fits the RFU's initial criteria: an Englishman who was developed under Jones and would therefore be trusted to join the management team for the World Cup before taking over in 2024.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Scott Robertson and Ronan O'Gara formed a close bond during their time at the Crusaders.

However, Bill Sweeney, the RFU chief executive, revealed a shift in position a couple of weeks ago, stating that the priority was to recruit the right coach, not the right English coach; a key difference.

The RFU, we have learnt, is also considering Scott Robertson, who has won six Super Rugby titles with Crusaders, and Ronan O'Gara, the former Ireland fly half who guided La Rochelle to victory in the Heineken Champions Cup last season.

Andy Farrell and Shaun Edwards have re-signed with Ireland and France respectively, so they are out of the equation.

Rob Baxter said his interest was always dependent on the job description. He is not just director of rugby at Exeter Chiefs but he is on the board as well, knitted into the community.

David Rogers/Getty Images The RFU will announce Eddie Jones’ England successor as head coach next May.

Mark McCall has always been cool on the idea of leaving Saracens for England.

Wayne Smith, named men's world coach of the year on Sunday for the transformation job he did with the Black Ferns, would be an outstanding candidate if he was not so set on retirement.

England missed out on Smith twice in 2012, initially when he was prepared to take on the role with Nick Mallett.

Stuart Lancaster got the job and by the time he tried to recruit Smith, the New Zealand Rugby Union had persuaded "The Professor" to stay.

So these appear to be the three. None with the experience of being a head coach or selector at test level, although Borthwick has had the most exposure to it after working under Jones for Japan and then over four years with England.

We know what he would bring if he was appointed by England: absolute dedication to the job, a minute attention to detail in his coaching and high standards.

Steve Bardens Ronan O'Gara, Luke Whitelock and Scott Robertson after beating the All Blacks XV when the pair reunited to coach the Barbarians earlier this month.

Look at the outstanding people Borthwick has surrounded himself with at Leicester: Kevin Sinfield, Richard Wigglesworth and Aled Walters, to name but three, all brilliant coaches.

Ellis Genge, the England prop, was concerned that leaving Leicester for Bristol Bears would deprive him of Borthwick's wisdom each day.

He hoped to stay in touch. That is Borthwick. There would be no scandal.

The Times has spoken to one influential figure at Twickenham who believes Borthwick will be an England coach one day, but they argue that he would be better off gaining experience at Leicester for another four years.

I tend to agree. Robertson and O'Gara worked together at Crusaders.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Ronan O'Gara, Scott Robertson and Jason Ryan in the Crusaders coaching box back in 2018.

The experience was one of the most valuable for the Irishman in his rapid development from international player to widely respected coach.

They joined forces again for the Barbarians recently and Robertson said he would enjoy any chance to work together full-time again. A hint, perhaps?

Robertson's reputation as a breakdancing, surf-loving dude is only part of his story.

It underlines his attitude towards coaching, which is to be positive, to enjoy his work, to be open and to focus on lifting his players.

When he played as a flanker for Crusaders and New Zealand, he would want only positive information from his coach.

Robertson is a people person, a quality that Joe Marler and Mike Brown both picked up on during their time with the Barbarians.

David Rogers/Getty Images Leicester Tigers coach Steve Borthwick is one of the frontrunners for the vacant England job.

Robertson is dyslexic, so he coaches in a visual way, reducing his points in a meeting to one slide, saving notes in photos on his phone and using imagery.

In 2020 he spent a flight talking to a woman he had never met before. She wrote about their conversation and revealed that the home screen of Robertson's phone was a picture of Golden Gate Bridge, which had survived earthquakes.

"Why? Because they tighten the bolts all the time – unrelenting discipline," she wrote.

Robertson, who began his coaching career by running defence, has also surrounded himself with good people, including Jason Ryan, now the New Zealand forwards coach, O'Gara and Mark Jones, the former Wales wing who enjoyed a year working with Crusaders.

He wants to be challenged by new ideas and creates an environment that empowers coaches.

There may be a concern that Robertson has spent so long coaching one team but Mark Jones said he was a keen student of English rugby, as well as rugby league, and not wedded to one style.

O'Gara arrived in Christchurch for the second phase of his coaching education, having progressed from skills to defence coach with Racing 92, and brought with him new ideas.

Consequently, Crusaders changed the defence system upon which their success had been founded, designed by Smith, helping them to evolve.

"His real strength is that he is not a one-trick pony. The best coaches get players to adjust on the field, and as coaches we had to make sure the team could do that," Mark Jones said.

"There is no doubt international rugby is different to Super Rugby but he has coached against South African and Australian teams on a regular basis. What he is missing is experience in a northern-hemisphere competition, but he is a smart guy. He would be excellent in building a team.

"He knows what he is good at and he knows where he needs support and he knows where other people can help him."

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Could Ronan O'Gara and Scott Robertson join forces again to coach England.

People like O'Gara? Marler's takeaway from one week with O'Gara was the depth of his knowledge and detail. Tactically sharp and flexible, as we witnessed during his team's European final victory over Leinster, O'Gara is also revered at La Rochelle for the quality of his communication and how he educates players of all backgrounds behind one belief.

In a recent interview the 45-year-old Irishman expressed an interest in the England job too.

But could the RFU persuade him to work under Robertson? That would be an exciting combination.

"Scott has such a clear vision around the theme he would want the team to be built on and he would be uncompromising with that. He is a visionary in that respect and you can only really do that if you are the head guy," Mark Jones said.

"It is whether Ronan would be comfortable working with 'Razor' [Robertson] again with an assistant's hat on and it would be a change in profile for him. I think Scott would be a great fit for Wales."

That is a whole other conversation.

- COPYRIGHT - THE TIMES, LONDON