Heat goes on Eddie Jones as England investigate November nightmare

Head coach Eddie Jones is feeling the heat as England launch a thorough review of a dismal November test series.

Just over a week ago the English were celebrating a draw against the All Blacks as if it was a victory. Now they are starting a major inquest after losing to a 14-man Springboks team 27-13 at Twickenham.

The loss meant Jones delivered England’s worst effort in an autumn campaign with just one win against Japan.

The latest result, on top of an earlier loss to Argentina in London, completed England’s worst year since 2008, with six losses, one draw and five wins.

It is far from ideal less than a year out from the World Cup and Jones’ bosses aren’t happy.

Nor are the England fans who booed the team off Twickenham after the loss to the Springboks.

The RFU issued a strong statement: “The RFU review panel which includes board and executive members along with independent, former players and coaches will hold a series of meetings in the next two weeks to discuss the Autumn Nations campaign and how improvements can be made ahead of the Six Nations.”

Bill Sweeney, Rugby Football Union Chief Executive Officer said: “We would like to thank England fans for their patience and support, it matters to us how they feel. Like them we are really disappointed with the results of the Autumn Nations Series. Despite strong individual performances and some great new talent coming into the team, the overall results are not where we expect them to be.”

Jones was unhappy with the loss to South Africa but believed his team were progressing.

“We didn't fire a shot how we wanted to … South Africa do things to you that are sometimes difficult to cope with,'' Jones said.

“Are we moving in the right direction toward the World Cup? I think we are.

“On results we are not happy but I feel like we are building a really good base to have a really good go at the World Cup, a really good go.