Belated recognition for All Blacks star Ardie Savea

Ardie Savea’s outstanding form for the All Blacks continued in Britain.

All Blacks star Ardie Savea has gained some belated international recognition for his rampaging form.

The blockbusting No 8 has been named as a finalist for the Autumn Nations Series’ Player of the Series award following a month of inter-hemisphere action in Europe.

He is up against French wing Damian Penaud and Italy’s young fullback Ange Capuozzo.

Savea was a controversial omission from World Rugby’s annual awards, not making the short list for the 15s player of the year or the Dream Team, despite his incredibly consistent form in an up-and-down All Blacks outfit.

He was the standout All Black on the just-completed northern tour, showcasing his defensive skills and dashes of attacking brilliance in the wins over Wales and Scotland and the draw with England.

A panel of journalists from each nation and pundits from across the home nations have been monitoring the form of all the players and teams in action over the past month to come up with three finalists.

The winner will be decided with the help of a fan vote and announced next week.

Penaud has been a key figure in France’s unbeaten run in 2022 and capped it off with three tries in the autumn series to enter France’s top 10 all-time scorers list. He now has 21 touchdowns in just 37 tests.

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images Damian Penaud’s try-scoring for France continued in November.

Capuozzo is a star on the rise, being named World Rugby’s breakthrough player of the year.

He has been a standout in Italy’s resurgent form. He missed the win over Samoa but returned to score two tries in the upset victory over the Wallabies and managed another try against world champions South Africa.

Savea’s international recognition in Europe comes as he was confirmed as a finalist for the looming New Zealand Rugby Awards, making the shortlist for the All Blacks player of the year category with Jordie Barrett, Sam Whitelock, and Samisoni Taukei'aho.

These Autumn Nations Series’ Player of the Series awards aren’t without debate themselves.

Springboks try-scoring machine Kurt-Lee Arendse appears to be the glaring omission after scoring five tries in four tests during a productive month in Europe.