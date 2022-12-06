Three-hour meeting fails to save Eddie Jones' England rugby job

The All Blacks squander a big lead as England score three late tries to draw 25-all at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones expects to be sacked as the England head coach on Tuesday (Tuesday night/Wednesday NZT), with the Rugby Football Union pushing for a dramatic change less than a year out from the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Jones, 62, looks set to pay the price for a poor run of results in 2022, in which his England side won five of 12 tests – including only one of their four autumn internationals.

It is understood that while Jones is desperate to continue coaching England to the World Cup, he is resigned to his fate.

It is expected that the RFU board will ratify a recommendation from the anonymous review panel to sack Jones on Tuesday UK time, bringing his seven-year stint to a sorry end.

READ MORE:

* From Georgia with love: Paul Tito completes Blues Super Rugby Pacific coaching group

* 'Offer him a contract': Warren Gatland endorses Scott Robertson as All Blacks coach

* Warren Gatland returns as Wales coach after Wayne Pivac fired

* 'It's been a pleasure': Kurt Baker calls time on All Blacks Sevens career

* England parts ways with Eddie Jones, Scott Robertson looms closer to Wallabies job



Steve Borthwick, the Leicester Tigers head coach and a former England assistant coach under Jones, is the favourite to replace him.

However, it is believed that Leicester have not yet been approached by the RFU and are planning for him to take charge of their Heineken Champions Cup match against Ospreys on Sunday.

Leicester have always maintained they will not stand in Borthwick's way if he wants the England job.

David Rogers/Getty Images Eddie Jones is desperate to continue coaching England to the Rugby World Cup, but he is resigned to his fate.

Jones met with his bosses on Monday (Tuesday NZT) afternoon at Twickenham, where he was given the chance to present the case for him to stay in his role.

His discussions with Bill Sweeney, the RFU chief executive, and Conor O'Shea, the director of performance rugby, lasted about three hours. Also present were the review panellists, who have met since 2019 to scrutinise Jones's performances under the condition of anonymity.

Jones's team of assistants – Matt Proudfoot, Richard Cockerill and Martin Gleeson – were all at Twickenham too, and left the stadium as a group about half an hour before their head coach departed.

Their futures are uncertain too, with a new coach likely to install his own backroom staff.

The RFU's expected decision to sack Jones is a bold call, despite the recent results.

David Rogers/Getty Images Steve Borthwick is expected to be named as England’s new head coach after the weekend.

England only have five full tests before they enter preparation mode for the Rugby World Cup in France, in the form of the 2023 Six Nations.

After that, there are four warm-up matches before their opening game, against Argentina, on September 9.

It will be an expensive decision too, with Jones thought to earn about £750,000 (NZ$1.44 million) a year, a contract that was set to end in November 2023, after the end of the World Cup.

The RFU will have to settle that, and pay a six-figure compensation sum to Leicester if they want Borthwick to take over immediately.

The former England captain, 43, has for a long time been the ordained choice to take over from Jones.

The RFU's preference had been to install Borthwick as head coach at the end of 2023, in time for the 2024 Six Nations.

Borthwick worked with Jones when he coached Japan in the build-up to, and during, the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

He then worked with England between 2015 and 2020, before taking the Leicester job.

Borthwick took Leicester from near-relegation, in 2019-20, to champions of England this June, when they beat Saracens in the final.

His Leicester side are now fifth in the league and have won four of their nine Premiership matches this season, losing four too, with one draw against Bristol Bears on Saturday.

While Borthwick has worked wonders at Welford Road, he has no experience of coaching a test side as the main man.

Jones, however, has a fantastic record at World Cups. He took Australia to the 2003 final, losing to Sir Clive Woodward's England side in extra time, was part of the South Africa coaching team when they won the World Cup in 2007, and led England to the 2019 final.

David Rogers/Getty Images The RFU are set to announce that Eddie Jones has been sacked within the next 24 hours.

It seems the RFU were not prepared to wait for his team to come good next year.

The final straw in an average year of results was the 27-13 defeat by South Africa ten days ago, when England fans booed the team off at Twickenham.

In Jones's first two years, he won back-to-back Six Nations titles, and England's first grand slam since 2003.

He revitalised the team in the aftermath of the disastrous 2015 World Cup under former coach Stuart Lancaster.

In 2020, England also won a Six Nations disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic on points difference. But he led England to two fifth-placed finishes in the tournament in 2018 and 2021.

During this year's Six Nations, England won only two matches.

The last time England dispensed with their coach a year out from the World Cup was in 2006, when Andy Robinson lost his job. Coached by Brian Ashton, they went on to reach the 2007 final but lost 15-6 to South Africa in Paris.

- COPYRIGHT - THE TIMES, LONDON