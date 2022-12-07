'Misguided rhetoric and unfulfilled promises': Clive Woodward on Eddie Jones

Sir Clive Woodward, right, presented Eddie Jones with World Rugby’s 2017 coach of the year award, but couldn’t resist a parting shot to the Australian.

Sir Clive Woodward has delivered a bitter parting shot to Eddie Jones sacked as England coach

* 'Being Australian doesn't help' - heat builds on Eddie Jones

* Six Nations: Sir Clive Woodward slams Eddie Jones' decisions after England defeat

sacked England coach Eddie Jones, saying the Australian will be remembered for "misguided rhetoric and unfulfilled promises".

Jones officially parted ways with England on Thursday after seven years in charge, ending his time a year short of a contract that was meant to take him through to next year’s World Cup in France.

Woodward, England’s 2003 World Cup-winning coach, has been highly critical of Jones’ approach in recent years as the team’s performances faded.

He felt Woodward had paid the price for being too focused on next year’s World Cup and England’s week-to-week work had suffered.

Woodward oversaw England’s only World Cup success at the expense of Jones who was then in charge of the Wallabies for a dramatic final at a tournament played on Australian soil.

“I am always sorry to see people lose their job, but Eddie Jones has been badly distracted since the last World Cup, and he’s paid the price,” Woodward wrote in his Daily Mail column.

David Rogers/Getty Images Eddie Jones always had a good handle on the All Blacks as New Zealand coach Ian Foster well knew.

“He is a much better coach than he has shown over the past three years. He is a shadow of the Jones I competed with, and whose first years with England were so successful and rightfully applauded.

“He became completely focused on the 2023 World Cup, and that was a costly error.

“International rugby is very simple: focus everything on the next game with absolutely zero distractions. The fans who pump the money into the sport didn’t buy his hype.”

Woodward felt Jones’s time in charge of England would be best remembered for their dominant 2019 World Cup semifinal win over the All Blacks but his overall legacy wouldn’t be so kind.

“What will Jones’ legacy be? The semifinal victory over New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup was his best performance, but unfortunately, he will be remembered for the misguided rhetoric and unfulfilled promises.

“I don’t think history will remember this period of English rugby too kindly.”

With Steve Borthwick tipped to take over, Woodward hoped the appointment wasn’t being made simply to return the job to an Englishman.

“I hope they pick him because they think he’s the best coach in the world,” Woodward wrote.

Matt Giteau, one of Jones’ best players while he was in charge of the Wallabies, felt England had made a mistake with this late change in a World Cup cycle.

He felt Jones had a proven record at the global tournament, including helping the Springboks win at England’s expense in 2007, and reaching two other finals.

“It would have to be the silliest thing they could do to the English rugby team,” Giteau said on Twitter.

“He plans & plans & plans years in advance for this competition (World Cup). It’s the one competition that he has got consistently right time and time again. Big mistake imo.”