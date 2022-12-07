Missing Springbok found - why he went into hiding

Sbu Nkosi says he succumbed to the pressures of professional rugby.

Missing Springbok Sbu Nkosi has been found, saying the mental pressures involved in professional rugby forced him into hiding.

His South African side the Pretoria-based Bulls, concerned at his unexplained absence, contacted police on November 17 and a missing person case was opened.

The 26-year-old, who has played 16 tests for the Springboks and was part of their 2019 World Cup-winning squad, was located on Tuesday (NZT).

Springboks wing Sbu Nkosi pounced on an error by the All Blacks to score a try during a test in Townsville last year.

South African media reported that Nkosi was found at his father's house in Emalahleni, about 100km east of Pretoria.

He told News24 the pressures had been “building up for a couple of years”.

“I just needed time. I've basically been curled up in a ball with my dad, and he's been managing my mental state daily,” Nkosi told News24.

“I'm not special or different or unique in any way. I think it's something that needs to be focused on a bit more, whether you're on top or at the bottom. It's always a roller-coaster.

“Maybe a little effort needs to be put into how the guys manage the wave of emotions that come with the good and bad times.”

Sbu Nkosi has experienced plenty of highs with the Springboks.

He felt his time with his father had helped him.

“I'm a lot better. There's obviously a lot that I can't say out loud but my condition is improving,” Nkosi said.

“It's just been a whole lot of mental pressure. I was just trying to keep myself calm. That's been a battle.

“I'm at a point where I need to prioritise the person before the rugby player.”

He said he now needed to take an extended break but was hopeful of returning to rugby.

Bulls chief executive Edgar Rathbone had spoken to Nkosi in person on Tuesday, and they discussed providing him with support.

Rathbone said Nkosi’s three-week disappearance was “a wake-up call for all sports”.

“There are fantastic support structures in plans through MyPlayers and even us at the Bulls with our own team psychologists,” Rathbone said on Wednesday.

“But I think this is just a wake-up call for everyone in sports again. In the space of 12 months, we’ve seen [Wallabies captain] Michael Hooper withdrawing and [England cricket captain] Ben Stokes.

“I think this is a reality of professional sport. These are not machines; they're human beings. There's tremendous pressure on a day-to-day basis on them to perform.

“It's a wake-up call for all sports.”