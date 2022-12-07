The big task in front of Steve Borthwick, likely replacement for Eddie Jones

ANALYSIS: In the end, it was a case of Eddie Jones having to go.

If Steve Borthwick – his former No 2 – is indeed the likely man to replace him long term, he will take over as the next head coach with a worrying reservation.

The taciturn and highly intelligent former England captain may have made a great impression in the East Midlands, guiding Leicester Tigers to last season's Premiership title, but a few questions have arisen in the early part of this season.

Leicester, the spiritual home of Richard Cockerill, the interim England manager, built their title success upon a solid set piece and strong tactical guidance from George Ford.

This is no huge surprise. They have been and remain the foundations of the game. In the absence of Ford, Leicester lack that control and, for all the focus on the forwards, the Tigers have been troubled.

Four wins, a draw and four defeats is not the sort of start expected of Leicester. Apart from Ford, there have been a raft of internationals involved with Wales as well as England.

David Rogers/Getty Images Steve Borthwick (left) is being linked to Eddie Jones’ former job as the England head coach.

No one is saying Borthwick's task has been easy. Yet there hasn't been much in the way of evolution.

Saracens have rebuilt their team after narrowly losing out to Leicester in the final. In contrast, Leicester look like the same but diminished side without Ford.

The Australian built England's surge to the World Cup final in 2019 with an identical and obvious strategy to Leicester's campaign last season.

Borthwick had a major role to play in both. But what happens when the perpetual plan A doesn't work because South Africa have turned up with a thunderous pack?

What has happened to Leicester when they have failed to dominate the set piece this season?

Under Jones, England have struggled for ideas and invention on the back foot. When the pack are punished, plan A, the solitary plan, is left in tatters.

David Rogers/Getty Images Eddie Jones has been sacked from his role as head coach of England.

Likewise, the Leicester head coach's season to date hasn't shown a capacity for winning a fight when the Tigers are on the ropes.

If it is to be Borthwick after Cockerill, any hope of a recovery with the World Cup less than a year away will be scotched unless England open their minds to building frameworks, enabling them to play what's in front of them rather than rigid structures.

South Africa taught English rugby a lesson with the development of their game through November, even though they won two and lost two tests.

The reason Eddie Jones lost his job is primarily because the 2022 set of results is inexcusable.

England don't have a right to win every game but five wins and a draw from 12 games is dire for a team with such deep professional resources.

But the more important question is, why were England so poor?

It wasn't only the results, the level of performance has been slipping steadily under Jones.

David Rogers/Getty Images Steve Borthwick and Eddie Jones have previously worked together in the England set up.

The Australian knows the game inside out. He has one of the sharpest of rugby brains but he has long stopped listening to other voices – and not only the media.

We don't write for Jones and he doesn't coach for us. More worrying, he seems not to be bothered with the increasingly frustrated coaches who have been coming in and out of the RFU's revolving door.

Borthwick will be a futile choice as long-term successor unless he opens his ears.

He must find an attacking coach with an independent thought process - someone to challenge his innately conservative ways.

There's nothing wrong with caution from a head coach but he has to have the balance of a No 2 who is more of a risk-taker.

The Leicester man was part of an England management package that couldn't create a plan B, so wedded were they to Eddie's ever-narrowing vision. For all the differences in their personalities, it will be a case of out of the frying pan and into the fire if he doesn't ensure a contradictory voice in his ear at all times.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Eddie Jones speaks to George Ford who has been out of the England the set-up for some time.

There are some worrying signs. Leicester are not a shadow of last year's champion side. Freddie Burns is a tremendous trickster of a fly half but he has none of Ford's rugby brain.

Leicester look lost without Ford, especially when their pack cannot control proceedings.

I wrote it on Monday and I will write it again, Ford should be restored to the England set-up as a player/coach, whether he is first, second or third-choice fly-half.

The Tigers head coach has a strong work ethic and an assiduous attachment to detail. The former is an imperative, the latter however, is a strength that can turn into weakness.

A coach can become lost in the detail. Vision is something completely different. I wonder whether Jones ended up so obsessed with the genius of his detail that he could no longer see the broader picture.

To date, as a Leicester head coach and an England No 2, Borthwick has also immersed himself in detail.

At test level he has to ensure the side have a vision, not just the next "play by numbers" routine.

Before the 2022 Premiership final I wrote: "His credentials are miles in front of other contenders for the post of England's next head coach."

He has a wealth of experience with England, an empathy with his players and the commitment to the cause expected of any international coach.

What he doesn't possess, what is anathema to his very being, is the vision thing.

He won't simply get it any time soon. But that doesn't matter as long as he stays part of the management team and listens to his visionary deputy.

Actions should speak louder than words.

Unfortunately, Jones ended his England days with his headline-hogging chat eclipsing his team's deeds.

A boring press conference, some set-piece detail and an almost diametrically opposed visionary plotting as his No 2. That will be a good way to start the post-Cockerill era.

