Rugby's lost art - Wayne Smith 'the one glaring exception'

Wayne Smith and his Black ZFerns continue to gain accolades after their World Cup success.

All Blacks and Black Ferns coaching maestro Wayne Smith has been labelled “the one glaring exception” as rugby laments a demise in quality attack.

Smith’s skills have been hailed by former England and British & Irish Lions great Jeremy Guscott who is frustrated at the increasing emphasis and dominance of defence in the 15-man game.

As local Steve Borthwick takes over the England job from sacked Australian Eddie Jones, Guscott made a call for the “art of the attack” to re-emerge, believing it had waned under the current generation of international coaches.

“One glaring exception is Wayne Smith, but the New Zealander is in a bracket of his own because, as well as being a great attack coach, he is also a great all-rounder,” Guscott wrote in his latest column for The Rugby Paper.

“It’s my belief that the art of the attack in the 15-man game has to be rediscovered.

“It is almost as if attack has been downgraded rather than elevated, and many of the coaches are too scared to speak out.

“England need attack coaches, who can educate and enthuse players to attack.

“Wayne Smith is definitely one of those, as he showed by transforming the New Zealand women’s team that has just won another world title.”

1 NEWS the former All Blacks coach described the Black Ferns’ success under Smith’s leadership as “out of this world”.

Smith, dubbed “The Professor”, won two World Cups as an All Blacks assistant coach in 2011 and 2015, and then came in late to transform the struggling Black Ferns and help them defend the World Cup in New Zealand this year with a dazzling approach that successfully negated the more staunch games of France and England in the playoffs.

Smith, 65, won World Rugby’s coach of the year award for his efforts with the Black Ferns. He was also named New Zealand Rugby’s coach of the year.

Interestingly, as Guscott cast about for candidates who could help inspire Borthwick, he raised the name of former All Blacks first-five Nick Evans who has graduated from a long and successful playing career in England, to be a leading coach with the exciting Harlequins outfit.

"When he left New Zealand to join Harlequins, he soon proved that he was not only an outstanding fly-half but a very good footballer with decent pace,” Guscott wrote in his column for The Rugby Paper.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Wayne Smith’s attacking ethos was at the heart of the Black Ferns’ World Cup success.

Steve Bardens Former All Black Nick Evans is proving an inspiration at English club Harlequins.

"As Quins attack coach he has also had a strong impact, helping them to win a Premiership title and producing a style of play which has been good on the eye."

Guscott, an attacking genius as a player, had a parting wish as rugby headed into a World Cup year with France about to host the 2023 World Cup.

"I'd love the rugby media to be talking about attacking gurus rather than anything else. I hope the emphasis in the game shifts towards attack in the New Year, and that England are leading the way."