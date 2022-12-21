Rugby world mourns as Ivory Coast's Max Brito dies after being paralysed at 1995 World Cup

Max Brito (R), makes a tackle for the Ivory Coast, on Scotland’s Craig Joiner at the 1995 Rugby World Cup in South Africa.

Tributes are flowing after the death of Max Brito, the Ivory Coast wing paralysed in a ruck at the 1995 Rugby World Cup in South Africa who was once supported by All Blacks superstar Jonah Lomu.

Brito’s former club in France, Biscarosse Olympique, announced the 54-year-old had died on Tuesday.

It posted a family statement on behalf of his children, Mike and Anthony, saying: “Max went on his last voyage with dignity and without suffering’’.

World Rugby said it was saddened to learn of Brito’s death and its “sincere thoughts and condolences, together with those of the global rugby fraternity, are with his family, friends, ex-teammates and colleagues’’.

Brito, a dreadlocked wing, was 27 when he was seriously injured in a ruck against Tonga at Rustenburg 1995 following a tackle by Tongan flanker Inoke Afeaki.

He broke two veterbrae in his neck and was taken to hospital in Pretoria for surgery.

Brito was a tetraplegic for the rest of his life.

Supplied Ivory Coast wing Max Brito suffered a broken neck in the first minute of a Rugby World Cup game against Tonga in South Africa 27 years ago.

Lomu – the breakthrough star of the 1995 World Cup – auctioned the All Blacks jersey he wore in the final to raise funds for Brito and his family. The jersey was sold for 8000 rand ($NZ3400), with the total auction raising 160,000 rand ($70,500).

Despite several operations, Brito was, by 2007, only able to “move his head and uupper body and had limited movement in his arms’’.

He told France’s Le Monde newspaper in 2007 that his accident was like “everything had become unplugged in my body. I immediately understood that I was paralysed, but I told myself that we were going to fix me, that [it] wasn’t that bad”.

Getty Images/Getty Images Max Brito after making his tackle on Craig Joiner.

In 2020, he told England’s i newspaper that he had “13 or 14 years of fog where I didn’t know where I was’’.

"The accident was very violent. But after that I had a spiritual enlightenment and I understood that it was necessary to accept my handicap.

"And from that moment on, all the doors were open."

Brito was born in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast’s largest city, but moved to France with his family as a five-year-old.

They settled in Biscarosse, a town on the Atlantic coast in south-west France, where he played for Biscarosse Olympiqe in France’s Federale Three competition.

Brito played in the Ivory Coast’s first two games at the 1995 World Cup against Scotland and France and was injured in the early minutes of the Tonga match.

Legendary France forward Abdelatif Benazzi, who played against the Ivory Coast 27 years ago, told France’s Midi Olympique rugby website that he was saddened to hear of Brito’s death.

“ His accident against the Tongans in 1995 was a shock for everyone,’’ Benazzi said.

“Given the closeness we had with the Ivorians, we were particularly sensitive to this tragedy. I remember having seen him in Biscarrosse. Despite his accident, he had plenty of plans, courage...”