Italy rugby star's fury at racist Secret Santa gift

Italy prop Cherif Traore, left, was horrified by what he received in his Benetton club’s Secret Santa exchange.

Italy and Benetton prop Cherif Traorè hit out at his Benetton club mates after he received a rotten banana as part of the Secret Santa gift exchange.

Traore, 28, said the most hurtful thing was “seeing most of my mates present laughing”.

Born in Guinea and having played 11 tests for Italy on the back of a Benetton club career that started in 2015 where he is closing in on 100 games, Traore went public with the disgraceful act, “hoping the sender will learn a lesson”.

Benetton released a statement “condemning any expression of racism and/or form of discrimination” but not indicating what action would be taken. Traorè later removed his own Instagram post but not before its message was picked up by rugby media globally.

Traorè wrote: “Christmas is coming and as is traditional in a team, it’s Secret Santa time. A friendly and playful moment. A moment where you can give anonymous gifts to your mates, even ironic ones. Yesterday, when it was my turn, I found a banana inside my present. A rotten banana, inside a wet bag. Apart from calling the gesture offensive, what hurt me most and seeing most of my mates present laughing. As if everything is normal.

“I’m used to it, or I’ve had to get used to it, having to put a brave face on whenever I hear racist jokes in order to try not to hate the people close to me. Yesterday was different though. Thankfully, some friends, especially foreigners, tried to support me. Outside Italy a gesture like this is severely condemned.

“I’ve been up all night. Young guys from different backgrounds attended this Secret Santa. I have decided not to remain silent this time to ensure that episodes like this don’t happen again to prevent other people finding themselves in my current situation in the future. And hoping the sender will learn a lesson....”

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images Italy prop Cherif Traore tackles All Black Vaea Fifita in the 2018 test in Rome.

The Benetton club’s statement said: “With reference to the post that appeared this morning on the social profiles of Cherif Traorè , Benetton would like to reiterate that it has always condemned with the utmost firmness any expression of racism and/or form of discrimination. That is not part of our culture and does not represent our identity and our values.

“We have always proved it with deeds, not just with words. Similar behaviours have nothing to do with sport and in the face of episodes like this Benetton will always be on the side of respecting people, their culture, their ethnicity, their faith and their dignity.”

Traorè has lived in Italy since the age of seven and represented his adopted country at age-group and senior level. He has also played for the Cavalieri Prato club.

His test caps include a substitute’s role against the All Blacks in 2018 in Rome when New Zealasnd thrashed Italy 66-3.