'You're just a moron' - Joe Marler's wife berates him for abusing Kiwi rugby player

Joe Marler’s wife has labelled the English prop “a moron” for his latest unsavoury verbal aimed at Kiwi player Jake Heenan.

Harlequins player Marler received a six-week ban (with four weeks suspended) and was fined $38,000 after he unpleasantly referenced Heenan’s mother while baiting his opponent during the English Premiership loss to Bristol last week.

Unbeknown to Marler, Heenan’s mother was in hospital with cancer, and a major scuffle erupted.

Marler has a history for baiting players - and receiving suspensions - and it seems his wife Daisy is fed up with his behaviour, finding his latest indiscretion particularly distasteful. She took him to task.

“She turned round to me after, and she was like, ‘You’re an idiot, aren’t you? You’re just a moron’,” Marler told his audience on the latest episode of his personal podcast The Joe Marler Show.

“I went, ‘What do you mean? I thought you are meant to defend me’. And she went, ‘Why am I defending you? That’s not even a funny attempt. Why don’t you just stop doing it? Or, if you feel the need to do it, just don’t bring family members into it. You never know what is going on in people’s lives and just because it doesn’t affect you on the pitch doesn’t mean it’s not going to affect other people’.”

Marler, 32, used his podcast to apologise again to loose forward Heenan and vowed to clean up his act as his career enters its twilight stage.

“I’m really sorry to Jake Heenan and his family, the guy I insulted or tried to insult, and also to my teammates and to the club because they must really now be at a point where they are like, ‘Here we go again’,” Marler said.

David Rogers/Getty Images Joe Marler has plenty to contemplate during his latest ban.

“At what point do you go, ‘Yeah, you can say sorry, mate, but just stop f***ing doing it?’ I guess this is the point, is it? I have been back and forth about the whole situation of, ‘Oh, it goes on all the time; you should hear some of the stuff’. All this lot. ‘What’s the big thing, and would there be a hoo-ha if his mum wasn’t in hospital?’ Probably not.

“But, actually, we always have a choice, don’t we? We have a choice whether you can actually use this for good, regardless of what the RFU have done in terms of banning or setting an example.

“It’s about what can I do to make this be useful and good for me moving forward. And I guess it is a realisation that I haven’t got long actually being able to play the game left, so I want to use whatever time I have left at the club to actually embrace it and play the game.”