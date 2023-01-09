Former All Black Aaron Cruden sent off as cards fly in Japan rugby

Former All Black sent off for ugly clean out on Springboks halfback Faf de Klerk.

Former All Blacks first-five Aaron Cruden received a rare red card for foul play on Springboks halfback Faf de Klerk in the latest round of Japan's Rugby League One.

Cruden had scored Suntory Sungoliath’s first points against Canon Eagles when he found himself in trouble at a ruck.

Cruden produced an ugly cleanout when he drove his shoulder into the head of the unsuspecting de Klerk.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Aaron Cruden endured a contrasting day in Japanese club rugby.

De Klerk was sent flying backwards and left holding his head while lying on the ground. The referee ordered a TV review and Cruden was quickly sent off, leaving Suntory to play on with 14 men for more than half the game.

READ MORE:

* Sebastien Chabal denies Rugby World Cup ticket scandal allegations

* Brad Weber set to join All Blacks exodus

* The Black Ferns stars of the future who could be key at 2025 Rugby World Cup



But Suntory managed to get a 32-23 win that saw them go second on the points table behind Robbie Deans’ unbeaten Saitama Wild Knights.

De Klerk had his own problems late in the match when he was sin-binned for trying to charge down a penalty clearing kick from an offside position, a cynical act deemed worthy of a yellow card.

It was a tough weekend for South Africans in the Japanese competition.

Centre Damien de Allende had an influential role in the Wild Knights’ 45-0 win over the Sagamihara Dynaboars, scoring a try and assisting with another.

But 15 minutes before full time he was sent off for a cleanout that hit Dynabours flanker Yuu Sakamoto on the back of the neck.

Springboks Loose forward Kwagga Smith was yellow carded during the Shizuoka Blue Revs’ loss to Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.

Smith performed a tip tackle on former All Black Tom Taylor as the Kiwi made a pass, lifting him between the legs past the horizontal and into dangerous territory.

Taylor landed safely, but that tackle was deemed dangerous.