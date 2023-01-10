Owen Farrell cited for another dangerous tackle - you be the judge

England star's history of no-arms tackles could count against him for latest charage.

Owen Farrell is in danger of missing the start of the Six Nations rugby tournament with England after being cited for a dangerous tackle while playing for his club, Saracens.

Serial offender Farrell, the England captain, will face a disciplinary panel on Wednesday (NZT) after his shoulder made contact with the head of an opponent late in Saracens' match against Gloucester on Friday.

England opens its Six Nations campaign against Scotland on February 4. A ban could see the 31-year-old playmaker ruled out of Steve Borthwick's first match in charge.

David Rogers/Getty Images England captain Owen Farrell is in danger of missing the start of the Six Nations after being cited for another dangerous tackle.

A communication mix-up between referee Karl Dickson and the TMO meant the challenge was not reviewed on the field. However, the citing commissioner has deemed it to be worthy of a red card, thereby triggering disciplinary proceedings.

The sanction for a mid-range offence is a six-week ban. If it is deemed to be at the higher end of severity, a player can be suspended for 10 weeks.

Given his track record for dangerous tackles, Farrell might not receive any mitigation to reduce the length of any ban.

Farrell's tackle technique has been a frequent issue and should the citing be upheld, it will be the third time Farrell has been punished for the same offence.