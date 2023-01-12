Owen Farrell sent to tackle school, free to play for England

Given his track record for dangerous tackles, Owen Farrell might not receive any mitigation for the contact he made while playing for Saracens.

England captain Owen Farrell should be available for the start of the Six Nations despite receiving a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle while playing for club team Saracens.

Farrell's ban will be reduced to three games, the RFU said, if he completes a World Rugby coaching intervention programme. That would mean he will be able to play again after January 28 and in time for England's opening Six Nations game against Scotland on February 4.

Farrell, whose tackle technique has got him into trouble previously, indicated he would attend tackle school.

David Rogers/Getty Images England captain Owen Farrell will be conveniently free to play the Six Nations opener despite his dangerous tackling record.

In making their decision the judiciary ruled: “The panel saw no evidence that the player’s conduct in making contact with the head was intentional. It was a reckless act brought about by a misjudgement of the appropriate tackle height required in the circumstances.”

READ MORE:

* Owen Farrell cited for another dangerous tackle - you be the judge

* Owen Farrell tackle outrage: 'King of swingers needs to get a grip on himself'

* Fans irate as England captain Owen Farrell escapes punishment for another high tackle



The dangerous tackle was given a six-week entry point and the full 50% mitigation wasn’t applied in this instance. “Given the player’s previous offending, he is not eligible to receive the 50% reduction for mitigation which would otherwise be available to him.

“The player has one previous matter on record from September 2020, for which he served a five-match ban for dangerous tackling, and another old matter which occurred in 2016.

“Given the date of the first matter, the panel concluded the player is not a repeat offender whose status warrants an increase in sanction for this reason.”

The availability of Farrell, who can play flyhalf and second-five, will be a boost for new England coach Steve Borthwick ahead of his first game in charge against Scotland. Regular England No 10 Marcus Smith has been out since November with injury.

Clive Rose/Getty Images Owen Farrell (R) of Saracens apologises to Charlie Atkinson after being sent off after his shoulder struck the young Wasp back's face. Farrell was banned for five matches.

Farrell was cited after Saracens' 19-16 win over Gloucester last Friday for a tackle where his shoulder made contact with Gloucester forward Jack Clement's head.

The referee did not review the 75th-minute incident but an RFU disciplinary panel found the tackle should have resulted in Farrell receiving a red card.

Farrell will miss Saracens' games against Lyon on Saturday, Edinburgh on January 22 and Bristol on January 28.

England's game against Scotland will be considered the fourth game of the ban if Farrell is selected, as expected, by Borthwick in the Six Nations squad on Monday.

In Farrell’s explanation, the judiciary noted: “He was expecting his opponent to run over him, so he dropped his height to where he felt the tackle would be properly executed. He hinged both at the hips and at the knees. He said in hindsight he would have liked to have been a couple of inches lower.

“He said a number of times that he felt he had made primary contact through the chest area and that he had made a fair tackle. He said he believed all his force went through the chest area. He said he thought it would have felt different had he put the force through the chin.

“He denied the suggestion made by the RFU that he had caused the chin to be pinned backwards by his contact. The player helpfully talked the panel through the footage and, as he did so, he explained why he felt the force went through the chest area rather than the chin.

“He felt that the contact with the chin was not significant. It was described as fleeting. He said his opponent continued to contest the ball following the tackle and then continued to play the rest of the game.

“The panel accepts the player believed he had primarily struck his opponent’s chest. The footage, in our view, demonstrates he was wrong.”

- additional reporting by Stuff