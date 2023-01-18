Warren Gatland disappointed Wales couldn't forgive Rob Howley after betting ban

Warren Gatland has expressed his displeasure at not being able to appoint Rob Howley as Wales's attack coach.

Howley was alongside Gatland through his first tenure as Wales's head coach between 2008 and 2019 until he was sent home for breaching betting regulations just before the 2019 World Cup.

Howley was subsequently banned for nine months but is now working for Canada in a post funded by World Rugby, the sport's governing body.

Gatland desperately wanted him back in his new regime but the appointment was blocked by the Welsh Rugby Union.

"I would have loved to have Rob," Gatland said. "I've got a lot of time for him, huge amount of respect for him and have worked closely with him.

“I suppose the information given to me was that the timing wasn't right.

David Rogers/Getty Images Warren Gatland was disappointed he wasn't able to bring Rob Howley back into his coaching setup.

"You'd like to think that if anyone was going to be forgiving it would be the Welsh forgiving their own. It's been over three years now but that's not the case at the moment.

“I just think I'd like to see him involved at the highest possible level again in the future.”

Instead of Howley, Gatland has already appointed another former Wasps player, Alex King, alongside the new defence coach Mike Forshaw (with Gatland stressing that he had not spoken to Paul Gustard about that role), as well as Neil Jenkins (kicking) and Jonathan Humphreys (forwards), who remain from the regime of the previous head coach Wayne Pivac.

In announcing his 37-man squad for the Guinness Six Nations, Gatland also confirmed that he is adding Jonathan Thomas as a coach with responsibility for the contact area.

Thomas won 67 caps for Wales and has coached at Bristol Bears, Worcester Warriors and Ealing Trailfinders.

David Rogers/Getty Images Rob Howley (left) was also part of Warren Gatland’s coaching staff on the 2017 Lions tour of New Zealand.

Gatland has also named the hooker Ken Owens as his new captain. Dan Biggar, the fly-half, was the preferred choice of Pivac, with the flanker Justin Tipuric deputising in his injury absence last autumn, but though Gatland did seriously consider a younger captain such as the 22-year-old Jac Morgan, the flanker, he has opted for the experience of the widely respected 36-year-old Owens, who has 86 caps for Wales.

"Firstly, he's a great man," Gatland said of Owens. "Looking at the squad, I think if we're picking a team, if you look at the way he played in the autumn and how he came back from injury, he's probably No 1 in that position.

“There are a few other positions where people will be fighting for their spots. I did contemplate whether we picked a young captain and looked at that for the future.

“The reason I didn't was that there's probably two or three players who would be in contention post-World Cup, but there's an older player who could be ahead of them in their position.

“We had a good debate about who could be a long-term captain of Wales post-World Cup and there were some interesting candidates and some strong contenders as well."

Gatland has selected four uncapped players in locks Rhys Davies, 24 (Ospreys) and Teddy Williams, 22 (Cardiff), and centres Keiran Williams, 25 (Ospreys) and Mason Grady, 20 (Cardiff), but he has also decided to recall the in-form Rhys Webb after the scrum-half had fallen out of favour with Pivac.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Dan Biggar is no longer the captain of Wales after Warren Gatland’s squad shake up.

Other previously discarded players to come back into the squad are Leon Brown, Rhys Carre, Rhys Patchell, Aaron Wainwright and Owen Williams, but, with seven players aged 32 or over included, Gatland did contemplate axing some of those older players.

"The thought process is that it was something that needed to be done earlier," he said. "I think we're running out of time.

“Some of that experience needs to be in that squad to help with the youngsters who haven't got a lot of caps to their names."

Notable omissions are the back-row forward Ross Moriarty and the prop Nicky Smith, while the Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit is the only player named who is unavailable at present.

He is expected to be fit for Wales's third match of the tournament, against England on February 25. Wales start their Six Nations campaign on February 4 against Ireland in Cardiff.

