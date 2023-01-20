'Sitting in a TAB too much': Eddie Jones fires back at NRL boss for 'boring rugby' jibe

New Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has rejected the theory of “horse guy” Peter V’landys that rugby is too boring for league players to consider defecting, urging the NRL boss to leave the TAB and take up his invitation to attend some Super Rugby games.

Jones responded to V’Landy’s critique of rugby as he laid out his vision for rugby to regain lost support in Australia, affirmed his belief that the Wallabies can win the 2023 Rugby World Cup and left the door open for a new captain to be appointed that is not Michael Hooper or James Slipper.

In his first press conference as Wallabies coach, Jones was also coy on whether Japan-based Quade Cooper featured in his plans as a No.10 for the national team.

But in what looms as an entertaining running battle, Jones couldn’t resist firing back at V’landys for his take on rugby containing enough downtime for players to take a phone on the field and scroll social media for 20 minutes. V’landys was responding to Jones’ revelations in the Herald that he will look to recruit three NRL players with rugby backgrounds.

“I think he’s been probably sitting in TAB too much mate, I encourage him to get out of the TAB and go and watch some Super Rugby, I’ll invite him to a game,” Jones said when asked about V’Landys.

When later discussing his plan for increased success and engagement to revive the public interest in Australian rugby, Jones fired another subtle shot at the NRL boss.

“If we can play some good rugby, people will want to watch us play. And if we win, then we’ll be in a better position in the media, so this 15 people we’ve got now [on the Zoom call] will be 30 people, because all the rugby league journalists want to be part of it,” Jones said.

“We might even get, what’s his name, the horse guy to a media conference. V’Landys.”

Henry Browne/Getty Images Eddie Jones has been head coach of three teams – Australia, Japan and England –at Rugby World Cup finals.

Whether V’landys will continue the light-hearted banter with Jones remains to be seen but the new Wallabies coach wasn’t backing down from suggestions Rugby Australia will look to recruit league players.

Jones re-iterated his priority was to develop rugby players first, using the lure of the 2025 Lions series, and a home Rugby World Cup in 2027 as a weapon against the superior money on offer in the NRL in the short term.

“We’ve got some advantages there, and therefore we might be able to get some of the players who’ve left to play rugby league and wearing different colours, and get them in better colours,” Jones said.

“And the third step is, I think the chairman [Hamish McLennan] is pretty keen on pinching a few from the other side, so we’ll see how we go.”

Jones, who is set to leave London next week to fly home, said he would wait until he had “walked the floor” and spoken with players before deciding on whether Slipper, Hooper or a new candidate would be Wallabies captain. In 2016, Jones named bad boy hooker Dylan Hartley to be his new skipper, and they won 18 straight Tests.

“Whenever you change coaches or change the team environment, as what’s happened, the captaincy becomes even more important. We need someone who can quickly galvanise the troops [and] work closely with me because every captain and every coach combination is different. So the right captain for a particular coach is not necessarily the right captain for another coach,” he said.

Jones said he had an open mind regarding his best Wallabies 23, and urged players to select themselves via compelling Super Rugby form. He sidestepped questions on the whether the Giteau Law should be expanded, but also indicated a strong admiration for France-based Will Skelton as “at his best he’s probably one of the most influential players in European club rugby”.

Bloke in a Bar Former Wallabies No 10 Quade Cooper struggled to come to terms with playing against a man he had 'idolised'.

But in discussing all the candidates for the Wallabies No.10 jersey, Jones left Cooper off a rollcall containing Tane Edmed, Ben Donaldson, Bernard Foley, Noah Lolesio and even James O’Connor.

Asked for clarity about Cooper – who Dave Rennie had identified as his World Cup lynchpin – Jones said he would have to get back playing after an Achilles tendon injury.

“You’ve got to be available and as it stands when Super Rugby starts, he won’t be,” Jones said.

“We’d be hopeful he would be and playing in Japan isn’t a concern, only that at the moment there’s the Giteau law and there’s a number of players we can use so we have to be cognisant of that, but he’ll be one of the blokes I meet.”

Jones said fixing the Wallabies’ discipline problems of the last few years would be based around training the players to be adaptable to the currently varied ways the game is being officiated by any group of match officials on the day.

Jones said he believed he is a better coach since he last coached the Wallabies between 2001 and 2005, and asked about the relative fall in support for rugby since then, he replied by saying he wanted to win back lost fans.

“I’ve heard guys who I’ve coached, they tell me their sons don’t watch rugby any more,” he said.

“That happens when you’re not connected to your fans, the winning process, part of it is how we conduct ourselves. There’s a clear message to become a team of the rugby community.”