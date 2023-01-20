Scottish rugby international suspended by club after admitting domestic abuse

Scotland wing Rufus McLean sprints away in a 2022 rugby test against Chile.

The Glasgow Warriors rugby club has suspended wing Rufus McLean after the Scottish international appeared in court and admitted a domestic abuse charge.

A BBC report said McLean pleaded guilty at a hearing in December and was remanded to the Edinburgh Sheriff Court for sentencing on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time).

The Daily Mirror reported that McLean, at the time of his plea, had admitted to engaging in emotionally abusive and controlling behaviour towards his girlfriend between April 2019 and January 2021.

His sentencing has been deferred.

Glasgow Warriors issued a statement confirming McLean had been suspended from all club activities and a full disciplinary hearing will be held this week.

He has not played since his December court appearance.

The club said in a statement on its website: “Glasgow Warriors does not condone abuse of any kind and therefore, along with Scottish Rugby, immediately suspended the player following his plea.’’

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith said at a pre-match press conference this week that “all of us condemn violence anyway, it's of course a very important message. I'll leave that for the administrators at this stage."

McLean was charged under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) 2018 Act.

The 22-year-old, who has been with the Warriors since 2020, has three Scotland caps. He scored two tries on debut against Tonga in 2021.