'Personality of a chair' - ex-Wallaby delivers late hit on Dave Rennie

New Zealander Dave Rennie’s time with the Wallabies ended in a shock sacking on the eve of the World Cup.

Former Wallabies fullback Greg Martin has delivered a brutal send-off to Dave Rennie, describing the Kiwi as having “the personality of a chair”.

Rennie has been sacked eight months out from the World Cup in France and replaced by live-wire Australian Eddie Jones.

Martin, a rugby pundit with Fox Sports and a top-rating Brisbane radio host, has hailed the move, seeing it as breathing new life into rugby’s struggles across the Tasman.

“Dave Rennie had the personality of a chair, and he had results that were the worst by any Wallaby coach … and he was a Kiwi, he didn’t really care, he was just taking a payslip mate, that’s the bottom line,” Martin, a nine-test Wallaby in 1989-90 told Martin Devlin on independent New Zealand media outlet The Platform.

“You’ve gotta have a bloke from your own country coaching your country otherwise it doesn’t work.”

Jones was similarly dumped by England but had been privately courted for a return to the Australian scene where previously coached the Wallabies to the 2003 World Cup final in Sydney and proved highly competitive against the All Blacks.

“Eddie, without even stepping foot in Australia has already put rugby back in the newspapers, and I’m always telling you, it’s not in the paper anywhere because no one cares, and we’re losers. He’s offering us all hope,” Martin said.

n/a/Stuff Former Wallaby Greg Martin has delivered a damning verdict on Dave Rennie’s time in charge.

“No one even knew what Dave Rennie sounded like because he avoided any media at any stage. What Eddie Jones does is, he doesn’t chase it but they’ll chase him because they know they’ll get a grab for their news or their newspaper report. He’s newsworthy.

“And he knows how the game’s played and that’s proper experience as opposed to Dave Rennie.”

Martin continued on his Aussie theme, feeling Jones would ignite some much-needed patriotism in the game.

“You need to be fully invested, and unless you’ve been singing that national anthem your whole life, you don’t really give a stuff,” Martin told The Platform.

“You’re just going to fulfil all the details of your contract so you can get paid each month and everything will be fine. No, you’ve got to be red-hot and that’s Eddie Jones.”

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Eddie Jones has the ability to put a smile back on the face of Australian rugby, according to Greg Martin.

Martin admitted that Jones’ biggest challenge would be discovering if his inherited players were good enough “and they probably aren’t”.

But Jones’ return had ignited some optimism after a difficult period where the Wallabies had slipped down the rankings and off the radar in terms of winning another World Cup this year.

“What every footy fan needs is hope and that’s what Eddie Jones delivers. With Dave Rennie, we kept on getting the same thing, a bloke who couldn’t pick the right team, who wouldn’t pick the right combinations to stick with. All right, he offered us no hope, we just went, ‘we’re stuffed, World Cup year, we’re not going to go anywhere’.

“All of a sudden those casual rugby fans, they’re going ‘hold on, Eddie’s coming back, the bloke’s a winner, wherever he goes he wins, he’s in charge of the Wallabies’.”