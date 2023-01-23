Sonny Bill Williams fears lowering tackle height won't solve rugby's concussion problem

Sonny Bill Williams isn’t sure lowering the tackle height will stop concussions but believes it will lead to more offloads like this one for the All Blacks against Wales in 2017.

Sonny Bill Williams has warned lowering the tackle height to waist level “won’t fix rugby’s concussion problems’’ amid growing opposition to a rule change.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

England’s Rugby Football Union plans to introduce a rule limiting tackles to waist level or below for all rugby outside the top two professional grades in the 2023-24 season beginning in July.

New Zealand Rugby will also bring in a rule this year reducing the tackle height to below sternum level in the community game.

The dramatic reduction in tackle height from the current laws of below the shoulders is aimed at making the game safer.

But there is scepticism in some rugby circles.

A petition opposing the RFU’s move was signed by more than 50,000 people in two days.

Sonny Bill Williams - a dual New Zealand rugby league and rugby union international, took to social media to express his doubts.

“Rugby is not an evasion sport,’’ he wrote on Twitter. “Rugby is about creating space through manipulating and moving defenses, contact is part of the game.

“We must be careful thinking one rule will work for all. I know I’m not one to talk, but trust me this won't fix rugby’s concussion problems.”

But Williams - who made a career out of offloading the ball to a teammate in space - also saw a potential upside.

“On the bright side - [a ball carrier is] guaranteed to get your arms free in every tackle… Anyone in England looking for a recently retired off-loader?”

New Zealand-born England test cricket captain Ben Stokes also expressed concern that the rule might replace one problem with another.

“Let’s lower the tackle height but bring in a higher chance of the attackers’ knees hitting defenders in the head,” he said on Twitter. “And also let’s take out any consideration for instinctive athleticism in the heat of sport.”

Stokes, a keen follower of both rugby codes, cited his late father Gerard Stokes, a former Kiwis test rugby league prop, as a case study.

“My Dad’s professional career got ended earlier due to a broken neck from a knee to the had whilst tackling.

“Would you rather concussion or broken neck?’’

Former international referee Nigel Owens felt the rule change could be difficult for players and match officials to adapt to.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live that “a huge shift’’ would be needed in player behaviour.

“Most importantly there needs to be total clarity for the referees because it is a contact sport,” said Owens.

“It is going to be very difficult, I would think, unless there is total clarity around this to have a shift in the behaviour to referee it.”

Owens said anything introduced to enhance player safety should be welcomes, but there were “a lot of questions around this by the players who play the game, ex-players and officials and everybody involved in the game’’ and it was difficult to get answers.

“It's going to be very interesting to see how it all plays out, how will the game look and will it be a much safer game?”

Steve Bardens/Getty Images A waist-height tackle is made in a Barbarians-Harlequins game in London.

RFU president Nigel Gillingham said in introducing the rule change that “evidence from our own research and from around the world clearly shows that lowering the tackle height will reduce head impact exposure.”

“[It will also reduce] the risk of concussion.”

It has also been welcomed as “a proactive step’’ by World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin who said rugby was the most progressive sport in terms of player welfare and “this is a prime example of the sport, once again, putting our words into action”.