New Highlanders recruit Freddie Burns breaks down in tears at leaving Leicester

Former England rugby player Freddie Burns had tears in his eye after reading an emotional letter from a Leicester Tigers fan before Burns' move to the Highlanders in New Zealand.

Highlanders recruit Freddie Burns sobbed on-air after reading an emotional message in a radio phone-in show ahead of his last game for the Leicester Tigers.

The former England flyhalf choked up after reading a message on BBC Radio Leicester from a Tigers fan, once photographed with Burns, who had lost his grandfather after watching Burns and Leicester win last season’s English Premiership grand final.

Burns read: “My first Tigers game, I was taken by grandpa. You [Burns] were playing and I had the pleasure of meeting you after the game.

“I grabbed a photo with my grandpa and he had it on the mantelpiece of me with Freddie. Fast forward to the Premiership final many years later and my grandpa was extremely unwell the weekend of the final. Having been at Twickenham it was an incredible experience and all the work you had put in as a club came to a head that day and I couldn’t have been prouder.

“Shortly after the final the same night my grandpa sadly passed away. Before this, he couldn’t remember much at this point and could hardly speak at all. However, his last memories were…"

Burns took a break while reading, to say: “Oh wow’’, and then, with tears in his eyes, said: “I am not sure I can finish that.”

He did continue, however, reading: “His last memories were watching the final on TV. We had a catch-up that night and so his last words to me were: "Your man from the photo won us the Premiership, didn’t he?’

Freddie Burns wipes away a tear after reading an emotional message from a Leicester Tigers fan.

“We spoke about it, the final, and how proud he was. I just wanted to say how incredibly grateful I am to Fred and cherish the last moments he gave me and my grandpa together.”

Burns told the radio reporter alongside him he had “actually lost my grandpa last year straight after the London Irish game’’.

“So yeah, wow.Thanks!’’

Burns later told the BBC “something like that’ [the fan’s letter] makes it hard to leave’’.

Freddie Burns, pictured playing for England against the All Blacks in 2014, has played his last game for Leicester ahead of his move to the Highlanders in New Zealand.

“To know I've had a moment that has given people those moments with their family, and especially someone coming to the end of their life and cherishing the memories means the world."

The 32-year-old, who won five England caps, has had two stints at Leicester, from 2014-17 and since 2021.

He came on at flyhalf for an injured George Ford in the 2021-22 season grand final and kicked a conversion before slotting the matchwinning 79th minute drop goal in Leicester’s 15-12 win over Saracens.

But Burns was unable to go out a winner in his 115th and final appearance.

Burns said at fullback for the Tigers’ clash with Midlands rivals Northampton Saints. He kicked a penalty, but the Saints edged it, 19-18.