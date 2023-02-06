'Just like Jonah Lomu Rugby video game': Coach hails Scotland's spectacular Six Nations try

Duhan van der Merwe grabbed a double as Scotland retained the Calcutta Cup with a stylish win at Twickenham.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend claimed wing Duhan van der Merwe’s wonder try in the Six Nations win over England was like a scene from the Jonah Lomu Rugby PlayStation game.

Jonah Lomu Rugby was launched as a video game in 1997 after the All Blacks wing became a superstar with his spectacular tries at the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

Townsend – who played test rugby against Lomu – reckoned van der Merwe’s 58m try to set up Scotland’s 29-23 win at Twickenham on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) was from the same playbook.

The 27-year-old South Africa-born flyer received the ball in his own half, stepped four tacklers and fended off England No 8 Alex Dombrandt to score.

“It was incredible, wasn’t it?,’’ said Townsend at a post-match press conference.

“It reminded me of when, for everybody of a certain age, you played Jonah Lomu Rugby and suddenly one person can go quicker.

“Duhan hasn’t had much rugby over the last few weeks. He’s trained really well with us but to play like he did today on the back of an injury, and not playing for Edinburgh, is real testament to how he’s got himself in this position, both mentally and physically.

David Rogers/Getty Images Duhan van der Merwe evades England centre Joe Marchant on his way to his 58m try at Twickenham.

“And I almost saw a different side to Duhan there as he stepped and then accelerated away.”

Van der Merwe told reporters later that it was “the best try of my life’’.

“I was quite surprised when I got up [after scoring] with the feeling. I was absolutely buzzing. I just got the ball and I saw there was some space in front of me, and once I got through the first line of defence there was heaps of space, and somehow I managed to use footwork, which I never normally do, and I went over for the try.

Ben Radford/Allsport Jonah Lomu charges through the tackle of England’s Mike Catt at the 1995 Rugby World Cup to score the type of try which spawned the Jonah Lomu Rugby video game.

“Obviously, getting a win against England is always special, and being able to score two tries makes it much more special.”

Van der Merwe was born in George, South Africa but had just two games for the Blue Bulls province before moving to Europe in 2016 with French club Montpellier.

He moved to Edinburgh in 2017 and became eligible for Scotland in 2020 after fulfilling the three-year residency rule.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Duhan van der Merwe dots down for Scotland’s fourth try – and his second of the match.

Van der Merwe’s brace at Twickenham – he scored the bonus-point clinching try late in the match – has taken his tries tally to 16 in 24 appearances for his adopted nation.

He topped the try-scoring (2) and defenders beaten (11) categories in the first Six Nations round.

Planet Rugby, in giving van der Merwe a 9 out of 10 rating, said: “His try from inside his own half will be discussed in pubs for years to come and will feature in every promotional video for the next 50 years at least”.

Van der Merwe is one of the biggest wings on the world rugby stage at 1.94m and 106kg.

Lomu , who died in 2015, was 1.96m and 120kg and scored 37 tries in 63 tests between 1994 and 2002 as rugby’s first true global superstar.