England coach Simon Middleton to quit after losing Rugby World Cup final to Black Ferns

Simon Middleton is stepping down as England coach after losing last year’s Rugby World Cup final to the Black Ferns at Eden Park.

The Auckland decider ended his England side’s record winning streak, of 30 matches, and it was their second successive World Cup final loss to the Black Ferns.

The 57-year-old has been head coach since 2015 but will leave the job once this year’s women’s Six Nations finishes in May, the Rugby Football Union announced on Tuesday (NZ time).

His tenure was mostly successful while women’s rugby transitioned towards greater professionalism and England leapfrogged the Black Ferns to become the world No 1 team ahead of last year’s World Cup in New Zealand.

They were huge favourites for the tournament but lost the final 34-31 to the Black Ferns, who won their sixth World Cup and beat England in the decider for the fifth time.

The Black Ferns also beat Middleton’s English side in the 2017 final in Belfast, but he won’t be coach through to the next World Cup which England hosts in 2025.

"Representing England in a coaching or playing capacity must be the pinnacle of any sporting career, and I can’t put into words how proud and fortunate I’ve been to be able to do this for the last nine years," Middleton said in a statement.

"Outside of my family, rugby has been my life, giving me purpose, direction, great memories, and even greater friends. Growing up as a lad from Knottingley in Yorkshire I was inspired by the likes of Sir Bill Beaumont, Will Carling and the great England sides of the 70s, 80s and 90s, so to find myself so heavily involved with England in the game I love was a dream come true.

"During this tenure, I have worked with incredible players and staff and I will miss the daily interactions. I would like to say a huge thank you for their efforts and everything they have done to support the programme and contribute to our success.

"I’ve seen a lot change over the nine years I’ve been involved and the development of the women’s game has been remarkable. I am privileged to have been able to influence the English game which even now seems surreal.

1 NEWS After their World Cup triumph, Wayne Smith won coach of the year, Ruahei Demant player of the year and wing Tui breakthrough player (FIRST PUBLISHED IN NOVEMBER 2022).

"Now our attentions turn to being able to perform as well as we can with the goal of winning the Six Nations. It’s a really exciting tournament, culminating in a match against France at Twickenham in front of a huge crowd which will be an inspiring and incredible occasion for everyone. It’s a crucial tournament in the build-up to 2025 and I cannot wait to be back with the group.”

Middleton’s last five tests as coach will begin in the opening round of the women’s Six Nations when England host Scotland in Newcastle on March 26.

His last match could be the championship decider on April 30 when England welcome France to Twickenham.

England will be chasing their fifth successive Six Nations title to finish Middleton’s tenure on a high.