Six Nations: Finn Russell shines in Scotland's 28-point drubbing of Warren Gatland's Wales

Finn Russell helped set up four tries and kicked 10 points in Scotland’s commanding win over Wales. (File photo).

Finn Russell put on a man-of-the-match masterclass and Kyle Steyn grabbed a brace of tries as Scotland won two Six Nations games in a row for the first time with a bonus point victory over Wales.

Flyhalf Russell helped to set up four tries, including both Steyn scores, in a 35-7 win at Murrayfield on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) to leave Warren Gatland winless in his second coming as Wales coach.

It was the first time Gatland had lost to Wales in a Six Nations coaching career stretching back to 2007.

It was a record loss to Scotland for Wales, who have now lost 11 of their last 14 matches.

Scotland last won two games in a row in 1996 when the tournament was still the Five Nations before Italy joined the enclave.

Hooker George Turner put Scotland on the board with a first-half try from a rolling maul before being sinbinned for a high contact shot on Wales centre George North.

Wales’ veteran captain Ken Owens put the visitors on the board just before halftime with a try from a lineout maul to cut Scotland’s lead to 13-7.

But right wing Steyn scored a double in the second spell, the first after a delightful dab and clever offload pass by Russell and the second from the flyhalf’s superbly executed crossfield kick.

Julian Finney Kyle Steyn scored two tries for Scotland against Wales. (File photo).

Steyn’s second score came after referee Andrew Brace sinbinned fullback Liam Williams after a series of ruck infringements by Wales.

Substitute fullback Blair Kinghorn clinched the bonus point with the fourth try after more magic from Russell and a storming run by left wing Duhan van der Merwe, who committed the defence before putting Kinghorn clear.

Russell also sparked the move that led to a late try out wide for No 8 Matt Fagerson.

Scotland now join Ireland – who had a 32-19 bonus point win over champions France in Dublin – at the top of the Six Nations standings.

Russell played down his own role as he collected the player of the match award.

“A great game and a great result for us,’’ he told BBC One. “I was just doing my job out there, making other boys look good. We showed the continuity in the squad and our attack had that as well as our defence shutting people out.”

Flanker Jamie Ritchie became the first captain to lead Scotland to two consecutive Six Nations wins as he collected the Doddie Weir Trophy from the late former Scotland and British Irish Lions lock’s widow, Cathy, in the Murrayfield stand.

“It wasn’t perfect, but we did enough to get the job done.,’’ Ritchie told the BBC.

“This is the first game here without Doddie, and it’s so great to do this for Cathy and the boys today. We have belief that when we play to our best we can beat any team, but we’ll be looking to improve ahead of Paris in two weeks.”

It’s back to the drawing board for Wales and Gatland, who coached the Welsh to four Six Nations titles – three of them Grand Slams – in his first coaching stint there from 2017 to 2019.

But he faces a massive job to revive the Red Dragons before the World Cup after taking over from sacked Kiwi compatriot Wayne Pivac.

Scotland 35 (Kyle Steyn 2, George Turner, Blair Kinghorn, Matt Fagerson tries; Finn Russell 2 con, 2 pen) Wales 7 (Ken Owens try; Dan Biggar con). HT: 13-7.

