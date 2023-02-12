Warren Gatland concedes Wales are 'in a bit of a hole' after second successive defeat

Finn Russell inspired Scotland to a 28-point win for their first back-to-back Six Nations tournament victories.

Kiwi coach Warren Gatland admits Wales are “in a little bit of a hole’’ but insists they have time to turn things around before the Rugby World Cup.

Gatland suffered a first-ever loss in 12 encounters against Scotland as Wales slumped to a record 35-7 defeat against the Scots at Murrayfield on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

The five-try victory allowed Scotland to join Ireland at the top of the Six Rugby standings, but it was the second heavy defeat on the bounce for Gatland in his second coming as Wales coach.

The former All Black hooker won four Six Nations titles and three Grand Slams in his first tenure with Wales between 2007 and 2019.

But he faces one of the greatest challenges of his career to restore the Red Dragons fortunes in time for this year’s World Cup in France.

In his first game back since replacing sacked Kiwi compatriot Wayne Pivac, Gatland watched Wales lose 34-10 to Ireland in Cardiff in round one.

Now he has seen his side wilt in the second half after relentless pressure from a Finn Russell-inspired Scotland.

"We are in a little bit of a hole at the moment and it's how we fight our way out of it," Gatland said at the post-match press conference in Edinburgh.

Andrew Milligan/PA via AP Wales players look shellshocked during their record defeat to Scotland.

Asked by reporters if this was the biggest crisis of his career, Gatland said: “Any loss is tough.

“We are disappointed because at the end of the day we got beaten by a side who were better than us on the day and we weren’t good enough.”

“Sometimes, winning becomes a habit but so does losing as well. It’s just about getting through that.”

Wales incurred two yellow cards – one after the final whistle – and conceded 19 penalties.

Gatland said giving away that number of penalties was “not acceptable at this level’’ and that Wales had “again created opportunities and not been clinical enough.

”We have been in the 22 for about six minutes and not come away with much.”

“That’s pretty disappointing from that aspect. We quite easily have gone in at half-time ahead and they have taken their opportunities well. When we were 20-7 down we ended up chasing the game and giving away another yellow card in a crucial part of the game.”

Gatland dropped British and Irish Lions forwards Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric, who together boast over 300 Wales caps, for the Murrayfield match.

Rui Vieira/AP Wales head coach Warren Gatland during the players warm up before start of the Six Nations rugby union international against Ireland. (File photo).

Asked if that had been the right move, he said: “People were calling for changes and then you make changes and they talk about the players who have been left out. Sometimes it’s a lose-lose situation.”

Gatland felt Jones’ replacement, 20-year-old lock Dafydd Jenkins had a good game and blindside flanker Christ Tshiunza, 21, who effectively took over from Faletau, made some good carries.

Andrew Milligan/PA via AP A Wales tackler struggles to contain Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe.

But Gatland clearly feels Wales still have time to make improvements in time for the World Cup.

“I think that time together in terms of preparation for the World Cup will take care of a lot of that stuff but we’ve got a more urgent issue at the moment in fixing things that are being costly for us.

“I don’t think they are hard fixes just think it’s making sure we are mentally switched on and we are a bit more clinical from an attack perspective.”